The Trader Joe's Whipped Topping That Gives Starbucks A Run For Its Money
Starbucks has quite a list of iconic drinks, and many of them are veritable desserts thanks to flavored syrups and whipped cream toppings. A particularly popular menu item at Starbucks is the chocolate cream cold brew, topped with a deliciously rich yet airy chocolate cream cold foam. However, you can make your own chocolatey coffee drink at home with the recently debuted chocolate whipped light cream from Trader Joe's.
Featured in a Fearless Flyer roundup on Trader Joe's website, the chocolate whipped light cream is touted as "silky, smooth, and decidedly richer than similar products on the market" because it has considerably more butterfat. Additionally, the chocolate whipped light cream is made with real cream and Dutch-processed cocoa. Cocoa powder comes in many variations, but Dutch-processed cocoa powder has been alkalinized, resulting in a fudgier, earthier chocolate flavor. Consequently, you get a richer chocolate flavor and more dairy richness, not to mention a fluffier, smoother mouthfeel than the chocolate cold foam Starbucks uses to top coffee drinks.
Trader Joe's customers raved about this relatively new product on Reddit, with one likening it to "whipped chocolate pudding" that they could "eat [it] straight from the canister." Others thought the consistency was more similar to a light chocolate mousse. Either way, a dollop or spray of this whipped chocolate cream is the decadent pairing that your next homemade coffee needs, whether it's a hot cup of joe or a homemade cold brew.
Uses for Trader Joe's chocolate whipped light cream
Trader Joe's chocolate whipped light cream will certainly taste as good or better than Starbuck's chocolate cold foam and cost less too. But its uses extend to many other drinks and desserts, making it an even more indispensable staple for sweet tooth cravings. In addition to spraying it over coffee, you can also spray it over hot chocolate or a chocolate milkshake. It'd even taste great with the spices in a hot or iced chai latte. Add a spray or two to fresh strawberries for a chocolate lover's upgrade to strawberries and cream. You can also line a banana with chocolate whipped cream for a more substantial, fruity snack. Of course, it's the perfect topping for a banana split or even just a simple scoop of ice cream.
A Redditor recommended filling up a cup with the chocolate whipped cream and freezing it for a simple take on frozen custard. You could add shaved chocolate or mini chocolate chips to the mix for a chocolate textural contrast. Another recommends whipping the chocolate cream with peanut butter. This would make for an especially decadent peanut butter chocolate mousse or a filling for an easy chocolate peanut butter pie to fill an Oreo crust and top with chopped peanuts and pretzels. You can dollop out chocolate whipped cream as a cake topper alongside tart cherry compote for your next black forest cake or to dress up a simple cheesecake.