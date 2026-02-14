The Trader Joe's Whipped Topping That Gives Starbucks A Run For Its Money

Starbucks has quite a list of iconic drinks, and many of them are veritable desserts thanks to flavored syrups and whipped cream toppings. A particularly popular menu item at Starbucks is the chocolate cream cold brew, topped with a deliciously rich yet airy chocolate cream cold foam. However, you can make your own chocolatey coffee drink at home with the recently debuted chocolate whipped light cream from Trader Joe's.

Featured in a Fearless Flyer roundup on Trader Joe's website, the chocolate whipped light cream is touted as "silky, smooth, and decidedly richer than similar products on the market" because it has considerably more butterfat. Additionally, the chocolate whipped light cream is made with real cream and Dutch-processed cocoa. Cocoa powder comes in many variations, but Dutch-processed cocoa powder has been alkalinized, resulting in a fudgier, earthier chocolate flavor. Consequently, you get a richer chocolate flavor and more dairy richness, not to mention a fluffier, smoother mouthfeel than the chocolate cold foam Starbucks uses to top coffee drinks.

Trader Joe's customers raved about this relatively new product on Reddit, with one likening it to "whipped chocolate pudding" that they could "eat [it] straight from the canister." Others thought the consistency was more similar to a light chocolate mousse. Either way, a dollop or spray of this whipped chocolate cream is the decadent pairing that your next homemade coffee needs, whether it's a hot cup of joe or a homemade cold brew.