'Small Place. Big Impression.' — VanHorn's Is The Austin Steakhouse That Gets Every Classic Right

One steakhouse in Austin, Texas has brought a glimpse of old school New York City chophouses to the area and impressed customers with its ambiance and service. Walking through the doors feels like stepping into another era where a wood-paneled dining room offers the perfect setting to sample a generous list of bourbons before slicing into 45-day dry-aged porterhouse and scooping up a side of creamed spinach made with gorgonzola. Not all steakhouses are able to master the details of vibe, service, and food, but VanHorn's does, and customers have noticed.

"As someone who moved to Austin from NY, this feels like a taste of home, from the decor to the food to the service," one diner wrote on Google after working through oysters and a ribeye. Another customer captured the essence of VanHorn's more simply on Google, concluding, "Small place. Big impression."

The menu embraces steakhouse fare, offering strips of thickly cut bacon with steak sauce as an appetizer before their mains are carried to tables. Dover sole, oysters Rockefeller, and steak tartare are set alongside hearts of palm, mac and cheese, whipped ricotta, and Brussels sprouts. Classic desserts like chocolate lava cake and tiramisu have also attracted attention. "Get the cheesecake. You won't regret it," advised one fan on Instagram.