The Very First Thing Your Guests Notice About Your Kitchen
Have you ever wondered what element people most notice when they first walk into your kitchen? Whitney Vrendenburgh, owner of Nested Spaces Home Staging and Design and a RESA-PRO member, shares her thoughts with us. She finds it difficult to name one specific thing tat guests would notice upon walking into your kitchen, stating, "Every kitchen is different from the layout to the selections... The accessories often add warmth and personality." This includes decor, small artwork, or even "fresh greenery in a vase."
Vrendenburgh believes that it's really up to you, the home owner, to create or add a visual centerpiece in your kitchen that immediately catches attention. "When we are doing a kitchen refresh or a full remodel, we try to look at the kitchen as a whole and consider what areas make it feel special," she explains. "Is it an interesting backsplash, or show stopping pendants, or an eye-catching custom hood, or a unique stone?"
Deciding on a theme can also help ground you in your decor choices. Do you prefer the cozy grandma-core and vintage kitchen aesthetic, or would you rather keep your kitchen simple and elegant? Vrendenburgh believes the key to kitchen decor and remodeling is your intention. Your kitchen should reflect who you are and what you want your guests to feel the moment they walk through.
Intention matters
Vrendenburgh feels that choosing subtle elements are also helpful when decorating or remodeling a kitchen that will wow your guests. A good place to start would be to consider "quartz counters or warm perimeter counters," she suggests. After that, she suggests adding interest with "with pendant lights, a sage island and a herringbone backsplash." She also recommends floating shelves, with also add visual interest to a kitchen.
Sometimes, it may not even be interesting artwork or the fanciest countertops that catch your guests' eyes. It might be the food you're serving that your guests gravitate toward, immediately. Vrendenburg tells us, "If you're entertaining, having appetizers at the ready is a great way to welcome guests."
Clutter can distract from even the most beautiful kitchens. Reducing kitchen clutter can instantly upgrade your space. At the end of the day, it's important to remember your kitchen is meant for your daily use, and not just for your guests to admire. Let that guide you when you decor or remodel the space.