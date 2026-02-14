The Very First Thing Your Guests Notice About Your Kitchen

Have you ever wondered what element people most notice when they first walk into your kitchen? Whitney Vrendenburgh, owner of Nested Spaces Home Staging and Design and a RESA-PRO member, shares her thoughts with us. She finds it difficult to name one specific thing tat guests would notice upon walking into your kitchen, stating, "Every kitchen is different from the layout to the selections... The accessories often add warmth and personality." This includes decor, small artwork, or even "fresh greenery in a vase."

Vrendenburgh believes that it's really up to you, the home owner, to create or add a visual centerpiece in your kitchen that immediately catches attention. "When we are doing a kitchen refresh or a full remodel, we try to look at the kitchen as a whole and consider what areas make it feel special," she explains. "Is it an interesting backsplash, or show stopping pendants, or an eye-catching custom hood, or a unique stone?"

Deciding on a theme can also help ground you in your decor choices. Do you prefer the cozy grandma-core and vintage kitchen aesthetic, or would you rather keep your kitchen simple and elegant? Vrendenburgh believes the key to kitchen decor and remodeling is your intention. Your kitchen should reflect who you are and what you want your guests to feel the moment they walk through.