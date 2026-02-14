Jack Nicholson Can't Get Enough Of The Bread From This 112-Year-Old Upstate New York Bakery
When Jack Nicholson was filming Ironweed in Albany in 1987, he was first introduced to a bakery that would make a lasting impression. Nicholson's driver was from Schenectady, New York, and while the actor was in the area, the driver introduced the star to local favorites, including Perreca's Bakery. It didn't take long for Nicholson to develop an affinity for the bread made at the 106-year-old establishment, and the driver would take bread for the actor to set regularly. Photos of Nicholson remain proudly displayed in the bakery.
To this day, Nicholson's love for the bread has impacted the restaurant and bakery, and his friends have stopped by looking specifically for the bread he's raved about. Nicholson has been said to have requested visiting friends to bring the bread to him in California and has ordered the bread to be shipped to his house. Co-owner Maria Papa told WMHT that Nicholson cherishes the bread and freezes it, even stating that he would rather give guests money than the bread.
Nicholson isn't alone in his adoration. "No trip to Schenectady would ever be complete without stopping by this legendary bakery," wrote a customer on TripAdvisor, who described the bread as worthy of dipping into either coffee or wine and suggested eating it with a slice of mortadella deli meat. Another described the rustic bread as like a "time trip" and recommended Perreca's take out sandwiches.
A lasting impression built on tradition
Few family-owned businesses last more than 100 years, but Perreca's is one. The recipe to make the bread was carried over by Salvatore and Carmella Perreca, when in 1913, they left Italy and arrived in America. Perreca's bread is made in a coal-fired brick oven, as it has been since 1914. The recipe is reminiscent of the Perrecas' home outside Naples, Italy, with thick crusts and a nutty flavor that has captured the hearts and minds of both residents and celebrities.
It isn't just the bread that has visitors coming back for more. The pizza has been noted as some of the best in America, and the tomato pie made with seasoned red sauce, Romano, and Parmesan is also a hit. "I go out of my way for the bread and tomato pie. Always worth the trip," wrote a fan on Yelp. "An institution! Everything is great! Bread is amazing and the cupcakes are unbelievable!" added another.
In addition to the bakery, the restaurant serves classic Italian fare, and the bread appears on tables alongside orders of pasta and chicken piccata. The bread is available in both round and rectangular loaves in 1- and 2-pound sizes. It's now sold in other shops in the area, including local co-ops. For a bakery to have fans for over a century, Perreca's is clearly doing something right.