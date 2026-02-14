Jack Nicholson Can't Get Enough Of The Bread From This 112-Year-Old Upstate New York Bakery

When Jack Nicholson was filming Ironweed in Albany in 1987, he was first introduced to a bakery that would make a lasting impression. Nicholson's driver was from Schenectady, New York, and while the actor was in the area, the driver introduced the star to local favorites, including Perreca's Bakery. It didn't take long for Nicholson to develop an affinity for the bread made at the 106-year-old establishment, and the driver would take bread for the actor to set regularly. Photos of Nicholson remain proudly displayed in the bakery.

To this day, Nicholson's love for the bread has impacted the restaurant and bakery, and his friends have stopped by looking specifically for the bread he's raved about. Nicholson has been said to have requested visiting friends to bring the bread to him in California and has ordered the bread to be shipped to his house. Co-owner Maria Papa told WMHT that Nicholson cherishes the bread and freezes it, even stating that he would rather give guests money than the bread.

Nicholson isn't alone in his adoration. "No trip to Schenectady would ever be complete without stopping by this legendary bakery," wrote a customer on TripAdvisor, who described the bread as worthy of dipping into either coffee or wine and suggested eating it with a slice of mortadella deli meat. Another described the rustic bread as like a "time trip" and recommended Perreca's take out sandwiches.