As A Former Starbucks Employee, I Hated Making One Thing

Working at Starbucks can be something of a sensory overload, and for those who might be sensitive to being over stimulated, it's certainly something you should know before applying to work at Starbucks. The crowds can be intense, there are alarms and notifications every which way, and now and again, you hear the sound of screaming milk from the espresso machine. And while there's plenty I loved about working at Starbucks, there was one menu item (well, category) that I truly hated making as a barista: Frappuccinos.

A Frappuccino is an elevated frappe and something like a coffee milkshake. The chain offers Frappuccinos with both cream and coffee bases. While it's true that Frappuccinos are an ideal starting place for customers visiting Starbucks for the first time, baristas generally don't like making them.

I worked at Starbucks as a barista many years ago, long before the abomination that was the unicorn Frappuccino. But Starbucks Frappuccinos were still a trial to make. There's some consistency across Frappuccino recipes like the amount of ice that goes in each one or the pumps of syrup, but Frappuccinos can also easily change based on a recipe and they often fall victim to new ingredients or processes.