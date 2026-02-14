A Personal Chef Explains The Problem With Eggs And Cast Iron

Whether donning an apron at home or in a Michelin-starred restaurant, pretty much everyone agrees on the merits of cooking with cast-iron pans. They've been around for generations, passed down like an heirloom and fired up for all kinds of meals, from everyday comfort food to special company-is-coming fare. But there's one thing that needs to be acknowledged: it's not ideal for everything — specifically, cooking eggs.

To get some intel on the problem with eggs and cast iron, we turned to professional personal chef and culinary instructor Danielle Turner. After coaching contestants on Food Network and teaching more than 8,000 students in 800-plus cooking classes, she knows a thing or two about creating magic in the kitchen. In an article penned by Turner for Tasting Table, she reveals six ingredients to never use in cast iron, and sadly, eggs sit on that list.

As Turner notes, choosing the right kind of pan for eggs is crucial because eggs are super sticky. That means they really need a non-stick surface, which only comes with well-seasoned cast-iron pans. With brand-new ones, she explains, "the protein in the eggs seeps into the tiny pores in the cast iron — and when heated, they stick." Even with seasoned pans, she says, it can still be a messy challenge because cast iron retains heat exceptionally well, so eggs are more likely to overcook or even burn. However, if you're intent on making your favorite iron-maiden work with egg creations, there are a few things you can do.