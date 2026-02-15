The Cozy Make-Ahead Breakfast Bake That Simplifies Any Morning

Anything that slows down the hectic nature of busy mornings is a win, especially when it involves dishing out a nutritious but tasty meal in record time. That's where an easy breakfast bake is a crusading savior, brandishing its heated-oven powers to deliver cozy meals that everyone loves. The particular "bake" we're discussing today has its own category that defines this glorious morning-saver even more narrowly. It's called a strata breakfast.

If you've never made or eaten a strata, it's essentially a savory, layered breakfast casserole made with eggs, bread, cheese, and any mix-ins you choose for a hearty one-dish breakfast or brunch. It's sometimes described as a savory or sweet bread pudding, depending on the ingredients used. Though simple to create once you get in the groove, there is an art and method to pulling it all together.

For a deep dive into the world of this breakfast dish, here's a look at our Tasting Table recipe for a brunch-perfect sausage strata, created by recipe developer Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking. It brings together morning meal staples, including hearty sausage, eggs, melty cheese, and crusty bread, and turns them into a rich, flavorful casserole that you assemble the night before.