The Cheesy Pasta Dish Trader Joe's Shoppers Keep Rebuying: 'I Could Drink This Sauce'

Trader Joe's is a haven for folks who like to eat well but don't necessarily have the time to cook a from-scratch meal every night of the week. There are always new products hitting the shelves, as well as plenty of old favorites that have stood the test of time, giving shoppers a wealth of options for quick and easy meals. One recent arrival to the lineup of Trader Joe's frozen pastas has made waves across the internet, however: the chain's 3 Cheese Pasta with Eggplant.

The hype is high, and it is not hard to understand when you begin to read the brand's description of the product. Based on the Sicilian dish pasta alla norma, each package contains two small trays of rigatoni noodles and eggplant tossed in tomato sauce and béchamel with mozzarella, provolone, and unspecified hard grating cheeses — a category that includes varieties like Parmesan and Pecorino. It may not be exactly a pasta alla norma, in which it would be more traditional to find ricotta salata. Similar to the ricotta versus béchamel debate in lasagna, both sides are winners in the end.

As mentioned above, inside the $4.49 package the pasta is split into two small paper trays. This allows convenient portioning, with buyers easily able to split the dish into two separate meals.