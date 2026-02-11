The Underrated Salsa Combo That Belongs On Grilled Meat
Salt and pepper can only go so far before your grilled meats start to grow repetitive. When the savory, rich base is no longer enough to make cookouts exciting, it's time to take things up a notch and bring salsa onto the dancing flame. This is hardly a new idea, and you have probably tried the ingredient multiple times before, but have you ever added salsa verde to grilled meat? We're not suggesting just any typical version of this Mexican staple, either. Salsa verde blended with Mexican crema makes for one spectacular condiment, and an even better barbecue experience.
In its original form, salsa verde derives bright, tangy, and lightly punchy heat from green tomatillos and green chile peppers. Already, it's a match made in culinary heaven, where those vibrant notes strikingly contrast the savory, smoky richness of the grilled meat. A creamy salsa verde, however, brings a different kind of magic. Adding in Mexican crema introduces a sweet undertone that mellows out the salsa's usual intensity, leaving you with a subtle spice rather than one that sets the palate on fire. Next to those bold and spicy flavors, the sauce's creaminess and earthy tang rounds out flavors. Mexican crema is, without a doubt, one of the best ingredients to add to your salsa verde, and together, the concoction is pure heaven on your grilled meats.
A companion for every grilled meat out there
You can most likely find pre-made bottles of creamy salsa verde (like this Old El Pas Creamy Salsa Verde) from online retailers, or at supermarkets and specialty stores. If not, consider making Mexican crema and homemade salsa verde. While it does require a bit of chopping and blending, this allows full control of the intensity and flavor nuances. You can turn down the spice by deseeding the peppers or opting for ones lower on the Scoville Scale, like jalapenos and poblanos, or enhance the creaminess by adding a few avocado slices. Maybe even char the tomatillos and chile peppers before blending to lace in that smoky, burnt warmth, perfectly matching that of the grilled meat. In a pinch, try two other Mexican crema substitutes: sour cream and crème fraîche. These near-perfect alternatives will give you a tangier, more acidic salsa.
As a barbecue condiment, creamy salsa verde is marvelous sauce for a hearty plate of grilled sirloin steak, with avocado slices on the side and sprigs of cilantro for garnish. For a casual weeknight dinner, cook up a few strip steaks or pork sausages with some veggies, and serve the bright salsa on the side. Try out grilled chicken or quail if you're all about crispy skin and juicy meat — just lay the meat on a bed of creamy salsa verde and dig in! Even seafood is worth a try, from salmon and scallops to shrimp, there's always something good to drizzle the salsa over.