The Underrated Salsa Combo That Belongs On Grilled Meat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Salt and pepper can only go so far before your grilled meats start to grow repetitive. When the savory, rich base is no longer enough to make cookouts exciting, it's time to take things up a notch and bring salsa onto the dancing flame. This is hardly a new idea, and you have probably tried the ingredient multiple times before, but have you ever added salsa verde to grilled meat? We're not suggesting just any typical version of this Mexican staple, either. Salsa verde blended with Mexican crema makes for one spectacular condiment, and an even better barbecue experience.

In its original form, salsa verde derives bright, tangy, and lightly punchy heat from green tomatillos and green chile peppers. Already, it's a match made in culinary heaven, where those vibrant notes strikingly contrast the savory, smoky richness of the grilled meat. A creamy salsa verde, however, brings a different kind of magic. Adding in Mexican crema introduces a sweet undertone that mellows out the salsa's usual intensity, leaving you with a subtle spice rather than one that sets the palate on fire. Next to those bold and spicy flavors, the sauce's creaminess and earthy tang rounds out flavors. Mexican crema is, without a doubt, one of the best ingredients to add to your salsa verde, and together, the concoction is pure heaven on your grilled meats.