Leave A Bakery ASAP If You See This Red Flag In The Display Case

At its best, a proper bakery display case is full of fresh, colorful baked goods that are hard to resist and even harder to replicate at home. At its worst, however, it's a breeding ground for red flags. While bad reviews and crumbs on every surface should be enough to turn you off from a pastry purveyor, one of the worst red flags that might indicate a bad bakery isn't so obvious. Business Insider interviewed "Ace of Cakes" star Duff Goldman about bakery red flags, and one we found surprising was the presence of wrinkles on baked goods. This might seem minor, but wrinkles could mean you're in for a disappointing, stale dessert.

"The longer they sit, they start to wrinkle," Goldman told the outlet. Wrinkle-prone baked goods include things on the fluffy side, especially soft breads or cakes like panettone. Of course, some baked goods are naturally wrinkly, like crinkle cookies, but in general, Goldman thinks you should be wary of a bakery item with oddly placed folds. He explained the phenomenon, noting that moisture evaporates from baked goods as they sit and start to stale. Once the molecules shrink back down, the surface becomes visibly wrinkly, which can tell you a lot about how it might taste, too.

Spoiler alert: It's not good. A wrinkly baked good might taste "mealy" and "gummy," Goldman said, and overall, it won't taste nearly as delicious as it did when fresh. A bakery should know this, though, so any strange wrinkle should immediately tell you that the establishment isn't to be trusted.