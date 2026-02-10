The Baking Method Giada De Laurentiis Uses For Extra-Crispy Cheesy Potatoes

You can transform the crispy Parmesan potatoes to suit your palate. There's a creative way to use chili crisp in your cooking to build heat directly into the base. After melting the butter, stir a spoonful or two of chili crisp into the Parmesan and seasonings. This infuses the potatoes with heat from the start and adds extra umami. You can also swap out chili crisp with sriracha or your favorite hot sauce for a different kind of kick.

If that sounds too spicy for your taste buds, you can try using your favorite brand of jarred marinara or tomato sauce instead. Following Giada De Laurentiis' tip for buying the jarred sauce, the result will be cheesy Parmesan potatoes that remind you of pizza. Speaking of pizza, you can also dice up pepperoni and add that to the buttery cheese mixture as well. After baking the potatoes, be sure to garnish with basil.

Fans of twice-baked potatoes can also make a version with De Laurentiis' method. Add some cheddar cheese and bacon to the mixture and, after baking the potatoes, be sure to top with chopped scallions and dollops of sour cream.