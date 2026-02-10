Forget Breadcrumbs And Use This Snack Aisle Favorite To Bread Your Chicken

No matter which type of chicken you're breading, there's a crucial step to prevent coating from falling off the chicken: After coating it in a thin layer of flour, you need to dredge the chicken in an egg wash before attempting to adhere the breading. Without these essential steps of flouring and then dipping in beaten eggs, the Doritos won't adhere to the chicken and will flake and fall off as it cooks.

You can use Doritos to bread other cuts of chicken, not just strictly chicken cutlets. Normally, fried chicken is dredged in seasoned flour, but if you want to experiment, you could crush Doritos very finely and use the powder to bread the chicken instead. For extra-tasty chicken tenders, keep the Dorito pieces slightly larger than you'd use for fried chicken, about the size of breadcrumbs, and use the traditional flour, egg, then breadcrumbs dredging method, but swap the breadcrumbs for the tiny Dorito pieces.

While any flavor would work, think about the flavor profile of the rest of your dish, how you plan to serve the breaded chicken, and which Dorito flavor will best complement those factors. For a spicy sandwich, any of the Flamin' Hot flavors would be great, and you could coat chicken in the Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Doritos to make a wrap with blue cheese and spicy buffalo sauce. For a barbecue-inspired sandwich, try the Sweet & Tangy BBQ Doritos and make a sandwich with melted cheese, more barbecue sauce, cole slaw, and pickled red onions.