This American Chain Restaurant Invented A One-Of-A-Kind Beer Glass

Often, the enduring success of a restaurant chain can be attributed to it quite literally bringing something unique to the table. In the case of Applebee's, that exclusive feature — more so than Applebee's popular food items, such as the Triple Chocolate Meltdown or Riblet Platter — is arguably the Brewtus, the American restaurant's signature beer glass.

Introduced in 1992, the 20-ounce Brewtus, made with a wide-mouthed, tapering down to a narrow base with a thick bottom, its provenance guaranteed by the Applebee's logo, is not just an example of brand aesthetics. Applebee's boasts that the Brewtus "keeps beer colder and more flavorful", and there is actually scientific backing for this claim.

According to research conducted by Claudio Pellegrini, a professor of thermal and fluid sciences at the Federal University of São João del-Rei in Brazil, glasses with wide mouths and narrow bases are best for keeping beer cold. He even went so far as to figure out a formula for the ideal beer glass. The design of the Brewtus can therefore be said to have some mathematical justification.