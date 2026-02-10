This Upsetting Kids Baking Championship Episode Still Haunts Food Network Viewers

The marriage between Reality TV and competitive cooking is one of the many great cultural mash-ups of the 21st century. They have high levels of relatability, develop character arcs like soap operas, and have all the unscripted drama of live sport. We remember people, back stories, high-points and low-points from our favorite shows for months (the original "Iron Chef" remains one of our favorite classic Food Network shows), and some controversies continue to make headlines years later. One great example is the upsetting "Kids Baking Championship" episode from 2021, which still haunts Food Network viewers nearly five years after it first aired.

While cooking shows are getting increasingly creative in their vision and setting — for example, Food Network is highlighting sibling rivalries in its new "Baking Championship" spin-off – in some cases old is very much gold. The Dessert Imposters round in the "Kids Baking Championship" is one of these, where young contestants have to bake mind-bending desserts which taste sweet but look like famous savory dishes. From meatloaf and beef skewers to pizza, sushi and tacos, contestants have had a lot of fun with this challenge over the years.

But the dessert imposters episode from Season 9, titled "Three Square Meals", left a bitter taste after one contestant was given what many viewers thought was an unfair challenge. While her competitors got to reimagine other savory food items as desserts, 11-year-old Miabella Ramirez got handed the unenviable task of transforming French toast into a sweet imposter. Ramirez was eliminated but found sympathy online, with many viewers complaining that since French toast is already sweet it was too hard to convert into an imposter dessert.