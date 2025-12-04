Food Network Is Highlighting Sibling Rivalries In Its New Baking Championship Spin-Off

There is something undeniably heartwarming about watching kids in cooking competitions. When adults take the stage, the competition typically has a certain edge to it, but with kids involved, we can see our own culinary journeys reflected and remember some of the hiccups we all had along the way. Now, Food Network has found a clever way to make this viewing experience even more endearing: pairing up siblings for the teams. According to an exclusive published by Variety, the newest addition to the "Baking Championship" franchise, "Baking Championship: Next Gen," will arrive this winter on January 5, 2026.

The show will feature 12 teams of siblings aged from 8 to 14 competing in a series of challenges to win $25,000, as well as the title of Baking Champions. Previous additions to the franchise have included seasonal themes, such as spring, summer, holiday, and Halloween competitions, as well as a similar "Kids Baking Championship," but this time the franchise is breaking new ground with a familial focus. In an official press release commemorating the series, Betsy Ayala, Head of Content for Food Network, notes that "the sibling dynamic brings out the unique personalities of these young bakers and adds so much fun and sweetness resulting in a nail-biting competition with a lot of heart."

The hosts of the show, Duff Goldman of "Ace of Cakes" fame and Kardea Brown of "Delicious Miss Brown," will be there to both judge the young bakers' creations and give them some guidance along the way. If they're lucky, Goldman may share his experience with the flour-sifting myth and other hard-earned baking wisdom that will save them the trouble of learning it all the hard way. Either way, "Baking Championship: Next Gen" won't be one to miss.