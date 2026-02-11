Use This Cheap Store-Bought Mix To Reinvent Classic Roasted Potatoes

Treat taco seasoning much like you would any typical spice blend, and toss it with the potatoes before roasting. Already quite flavorful, it only takes about 1 tablespoon to fully coat a pound or so of potatoes.

Whether you're using a store-bought packet or making your own blend of smoky taco seasoning at home, take a look at your spice rack and see what else can be included. Try dried chili flakes for a more pronounced heat, or swap out regular chili powder for chipotle powder to intensify smoky undertones. Without stopping there, you can incorporate other taco staples into the dish. Taco toppings, such as onions, bell peppers, and sweet potatoes, are always welcomed to join. The same goes for Mexican cheeses such as cotija and queso fresco. Softened by the oven heat, they add another layer of flavor and texture to the roasted potatoes, and that's where you'll find the most delectable tangy richness.

Once the potatoes are finished roasting, it's time to dress them up with other Mexican staples. Salsa verde drizzled over top will make it the perfect side dish for Taco Tuesday. Plus, those extra herbaceous notes can really brighten the savory, smoky profile of the potatoes. Turning the dish into a fiery centerpiece, chipotles in adobo are just what you need. Not looking for anything too spicy? Just turn to your trusty guacamole or pico de gallo to complete the dish. As far as dipping sauces are concerned, Mexican crema is foolproof enough for every version of taco-seasoned roasted potatoes.