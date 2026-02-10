One Coffee Shop Scent Is A Red Flag Hiding In Plain Sight

Spend a little time in a coffee shop, and odds are you'll leave smelling like you took the whole café home with you. That rich, fragrant scent is part of the appeal and coziness that comes with a morning spent at your favorite coffee spot. It's how you can walk into a café on the complete opposite side of the world and know that, despite cultural differences or language barriers, everyone loves a good cup of java. It's that very scent of good, old-fashioned coffee that lets you know you're in the right spot, because if you walk into a café and smell anything other than roasting coffee beans, you're walking into a major red flag.

At a coffee shop, you should smell coffee beans, not sweet vanilla or fruity strawberry — just coffee. If you're getting a waft of warm caramel that reminds you of your favorite wax warmer, odds are you're entering a café that uses flavored coffee beans. These flavored beans are extremely fragrant because they're sprayed with flavored oils, since it's impossible to create pumpkin spice-flavored beans naturally. Flavored coffee beans aren't inherently evil, but they have a multitude of downsides, the top of which is that drinkers often describe a chemical-y, artificial taste compared to regular coffee beans. They're typically lower-quality Arabica beans, so you're unlikely to get a good cup of coffee if the spot uses them (if you need a reminder, here are four different types of coffee beans explained).