The Easiest Way To Make Store-Bought Salsa Taste Finished
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Salsa is a tried-and-true appetizer for game day, Taco Tuesday, and just about any get-together imaginable. But that's not always a good thing. If your salsa station has become mundane, perhaps it's time to step it up a notch by adding cumin to your favorite store-bought salsa.
Commonly found in spice mixes like chili powder, curry powder, and garam masala, cumin has a warm, earthy flavor that is a little sweet and a little bitter with a citrus twist. It's also sometimes described as pine-like, which makes it a complementary addition to most tomato salsa recipes, which typically features tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, chilis, garlic, lime, and cilantro. The more savory notes of cumin deepen the rich taste of the tomatoes and onions, while its sweeter side blends well with the lime and cilantro found in store-bought salsa. It will also amp up the kick of the jalapeños with its bitter bite.
When adding cumin into a jar of store-bought salsa, start small with one or two teaspoons before adjusting to taste. You can also add cumin to homemade salsa. Be sure to follow these 13 tips when making it at home, only be sure to avoid these overpowering ingredients, which could ruin your batch altogether.
Making your cumin-enhanced store-bought salsa shine
Cumin is an extremely versatile spice, popping up in all sorts of different culinary platforms. So, when it comes to accentuating its addition to your store-bought salsa, you have plenty of options. For starters, rather than using plain chips for dipping, opt for something that's already seasoned. Kettle Brand's Sea Salt Potato Chips or the Salt & Ground Pepper option would bring out the spice's flavor. Alternatively, you could use zucchini, squash slices, or even bell peppers for a healthier option.
When it comes to the main course, most proteins work alongside cumin, especially those that have been prepared with a cumin-based rub or marinade. If you'd like to stick to the Mexican theme with salsa, prepare some tacos, fajitas, or enchiladas for your main course. You could also turn to Indian food like cumin-heavy biryani, a curry dish, or Indian potatoes (known as jeera aloo), the latter of which would serve as an additional appetizer. Middle Eastern food also pairs seamlessly with cumin, whether in the form of hummus, kebabs, or a vegetable stew.