The Easiest Way To Make Store-Bought Salsa Taste Finished

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Salsa is a tried-and-true appetizer for game day, Taco Tuesday, and just about any get-together imaginable. But that's not always a good thing. If your salsa station has become mundane, perhaps it's time to step it up a notch by adding cumin to your favorite store-bought salsa.

Commonly found in spice mixes like chili powder, curry powder, and garam masala, cumin has a warm, earthy flavor that is a little sweet and a little bitter with a citrus twist. It's also sometimes described as pine-like, which makes it a complementary addition to most tomato salsa recipes, which typically features tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, chilis, garlic, lime, and cilantro. The more savory notes of cumin deepen the rich taste of the tomatoes and onions, while its sweeter side blends well with the lime and cilantro found in store-bought salsa. It will also amp up the kick of the jalapeños with its bitter bite.

When adding cumin into a jar of store-bought salsa, start small with one or two teaspoons before adjusting to taste. You can also add cumin to homemade salsa. Be sure to follow these 13 tips when making it at home, only be sure to avoid these overpowering ingredients, which could ruin your batch altogether.