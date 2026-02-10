The Absolute Best Nutpods Coffee Creamer Rivals Starbucks Cold Foam

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The world of coffee is expansive enough to have a bean for every palate, but coffee creamers themselves are still catching up. For people who don't consume dairy, finding a creamer that's on par with the rich, milk-filled products isn't an easy feat. Thankfully, there are brands like Nutpods that are devoted to making dairy-free coffee creamers — but one of its products is leagues above the rest.

Nutpods coffee creamers range from French vanilla to candy corn, but we'll be staying loyal to the sweet créme coffee creamer. Made from coconut cream and almonds, the vegan creamer is plant-based and gluten-free. A lack of dairy is usually the culprit of a watery texture in some creamers, yet silky coconut gives Nutpods' sweet créme a smooth, velvety mouthfeel that's on par with Starbucks' cold foam. It also differs in taste. Although the sweet créme creamer is made from traditionally nutty ingredients, the taste stays somewhat muted, allowing the coffee to take center stage, unlike the subtle vanillic infusion that Starbucks' cold foam brings.

There's a slight sweetness to the creamer, a result of organic cane sugar in the product. Nutpods Sweet Créme Coffee Creamer has 4.3 stars on Amazon, where a pack of three costs $14.95. Given that each 11.2 fluid ounce carton is about $5, some reviewers do bemoan the price. However, customers agree that the creamy texture is unbeatable, and one TikTok user called the flavor Nutpods' "best [one] so far."