The Absolute Best Nutpods Coffee Creamer Rivals Starbucks Cold Foam
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The world of coffee is expansive enough to have a bean for every palate, but coffee creamers themselves are still catching up. For people who don't consume dairy, finding a creamer that's on par with the rich, milk-filled products isn't an easy feat. Thankfully, there are brands like Nutpods that are devoted to making dairy-free coffee creamers — but one of its products is leagues above the rest.
Nutpods coffee creamers range from French vanilla to candy corn, but we'll be staying loyal to the sweet créme coffee creamer. Made from coconut cream and almonds, the vegan creamer is plant-based and gluten-free. A lack of dairy is usually the culprit of a watery texture in some creamers, yet silky coconut gives Nutpods' sweet créme a smooth, velvety mouthfeel that's on par with Starbucks' cold foam. It also differs in taste. Although the sweet créme creamer is made from traditionally nutty ingredients, the taste stays somewhat muted, allowing the coffee to take center stage, unlike the subtle vanillic infusion that Starbucks' cold foam brings.
There's a slight sweetness to the creamer, a result of organic cane sugar in the product. Nutpods Sweet Créme Coffee Creamer has 4.3 stars on Amazon, where a pack of three costs $14.95. Given that each 11.2 fluid ounce carton is about $5, some reviewers do bemoan the price. However, customers agree that the creamy texture is unbeatable, and one TikTok user called the flavor Nutpods' "best [one] so far."
Use Nutpods Sweet Créme Creamer to elevate your daily coffee
With the sweet créme creamer stocked in your fridge, you don't have to go all the way to your neighborhood cafe for a luxurious sip of coffee. The creamer brings a smoothness to iced lattes, cappuccinos, and more; plus, it can easily be given an airier feel with a milk frother. While a splash of sweet créme is perfect for plain coffee, it's even better in more elaborate beverages.
The plant-based creamer was made especially for a vegan campfire s'mores latte. The recipe calls for oat milk, but the rich coconut cream and almond mixture work perfectly in the latte. Steep graham crackers in the creamer for a few minutes before frothing them together for a sweet, nostalgic-tasting beverage.
And creamer isn't just for coffee. The luscious liquid can also turn into even creamier coffee creamer ice cream. Allow the homemade ice cream to solidify in the fridge before dousing it in espresso for affogato or making a hot chocolate float. You can add in different flavored extracts to elevate the ice cream, as well as mix in toppings after shaking up the creamer.