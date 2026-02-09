This Light And Fluffy Bavarian Cream Only Requires 5 Minutes To Make

Craving a light and fluffy treat this week? How about one that you can also use to fill other desserts like pies and cream puffs? This week, try making our easy Bavarian cream recipe, which will only take you about five minutes to whip up. Bavarian cream, also known as crème Bavaroise, is a French pudding or custard-like dessert that is often made with gelatin, milk or cream, tempered eggs, and sugar. Our quick and easy version only requires using two ingredients that you may already have in your pantry.

Those two ingredients are none other than heavy whipping cream and a box of instant vanilla pudding. Simply add both ingredients to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment and mix until light and fluffy, about five minutes. If you want to work out your arms, you can do this by hand. For optimal results and for your cream to whip up quickly, be sure that it is very cold.

The result is a not-too-sweet cream that you can serve and enjoy right away, like a pudding or custard, but one that does not require perfectly tempered eggs or any cooking. When you're ready to serve or enjoy your quick and easy Bavarian cream, be sure to add some toppings.