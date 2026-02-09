This Light And Fluffy Bavarian Cream Only Requires 5 Minutes To Make
Craving a light and fluffy treat this week? How about one that you can also use to fill other desserts like pies and cream puffs? This week, try making our easy Bavarian cream recipe, which will only take you about five minutes to whip up. Bavarian cream, also known as crème Bavaroise, is a French pudding or custard-like dessert that is often made with gelatin, milk or cream, tempered eggs, and sugar. Our quick and easy version only requires using two ingredients that you may already have in your pantry.
Those two ingredients are none other than heavy whipping cream and a box of instant vanilla pudding. Simply add both ingredients to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment and mix until light and fluffy, about five minutes. If you want to work out your arms, you can do this by hand. For optimal results and for your cream to whip up quickly, be sure that it is very cold.
The result is a not-too-sweet cream that you can serve and enjoy right away, like a pudding or custard, but one that does not require perfectly tempered eggs or any cooking. When you're ready to serve or enjoy your quick and easy Bavarian cream, be sure to add some toppings.
With just two ingredients, make a delicious and easy cream that is both a dessert and a filling
Nuts or crushed graham crackers will add texture. A drizzle of berry sauce can add color and tanginess. Chocolate sauce and caramel sauce would be nice to drizzle over the cream as well. If you have any left over, store it in an airtight container and use it to fill your pies or pipe into cream puffs, or use it to make a strawberry sando, the iconic fruit sandwich you find in Japanese convenience stores.
If our quick and easy Bavarian cream treat has whetted your palate, and you're ready to make more, next time, you can try changing up the flavor. Instead of using a box of instant vanilla pudding, try using a box of instant pistachio pudding. Whip it with the heavy cream until light and fluffy. The result is a light treat that you can transform into a Dubai-chocolate-inspired pudding. Drizzle with chocolate sauce and top with cornflakes and chopped pistachios. Slice some strawberries and add those on top, and you'll have a decadent dessert that you just whipped up in mere minutes.