How You Should Be Storing Fresh Clams For The Best Results

Many people soak clams in salted water before cooking, which is known as purging. The process is thought to filter fresh water into the shells and push any debris out. If you want to try it, mix a couple of tablespoons of salt with a few quarts of water and leave the clams to soak in the solution for a few hours.

Before you get to that step, though, just stick to keeping the clams on ice, or at least put them in the refrigerator. If you don't have a drain board, the best method is to put the clams in a bowl, cover, and store the bowl on top of a big container of ice inside the fridge. You can also keep them in a breathable bag in the back of the fridge. When stored correctly, this should help the clams stay fresh for up to one week.

Becker uses the ice method for both hard and soft shell clams, but he does have an extra step for the latter. He says, "For soft shell, I usually keep a damp cloth over them. Never store them in a closed container." Apart from that, the main thing to focus on really is the temperature. Check your ice frequently and top it off as often as needed – 35 degrees Fahrenheit is a good aim for live clams, mussels, and oysters. As Becker says, "Keeping them cold is always best."