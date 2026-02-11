Goulash Vs. Stew: What's The Difference?

The terms "goulash" and "stew" are often used interchangeably to mean a meat, vegetable, and potato dish that is hearty, rich, and filling. However, these dishes each have unique origins and methods of preparation. Understanding the differences can help you master the art of making each one, or at least guide you in creating your weekly dinner menu. The biggest differences between the two dishes are their consistency and flavor.

Goulash is considered by some to be a type of stew or a soup; however, it is typically prepared in a broth that is thinner than the sauce used for stew. Traditional Hungarian goulash is spicy and fragrant, made from vegetables, potatoes, and braised or smoked meat (often beef, but sometimes salami, bacon, or fish), and simmered in a rich broth. The meat is heavily seasoned with paprika and other spices or cooked in bacon fat or pork lard to enhance its flavor and make the dish a more sensory experience overall. After the meat is cooked, ingredients like jalapeños, serrano peppers, red peppers, or dried, crushed chili pods are added to give the dish even more heat. It is often served on top of egg noodles or Spätzle, but American-style goulash actually incorporates pasta into the dish.

Beef stew also includes vegetables, meat, and potatoes, but it is cooked in a dense, robust sauce or gravy rather than a broth. The meat is braised or roasted and then combined with a tomato-based sauce and seasonings, then slowly cooked with vegetables like onions, carrots, celery, and potatoes. The end result is a thick, saucy dish that is generally not as spicy as goulash.