Jack Nicholson Reportedly Only Ate This Kind Of Sandwich While Filming The Shining

Stanley Kubrick was known for unorthodox directing methods, and one persistent Hollywood rumor claims he used cheese sandwiches to aggravate Jack Nicholson on the set of "The Shining." In much-discussed lore, Kubrick allegedly controlled what was served during filming. Nicholson was said to have despised cheese sandwiches, and Kubrick intentionally made shure he was fed cheese sandwiches continuously throughout the entire two weeks of production. A cheese sandwich may sound innocuous enough, but when you're fed a dish repeatedly, particularly one you hate, it is bound to get under your skin.

This movie-making sandwich story has swirled for years, with speculation whether it was rubbery, tasteless store-bought American cheese or the choice of sandwich bread that contributed to the actor's disgruntled torment. Yet this cheese-centric conversation could simply be a myth. Director Lee Unkrich spent 12 years researching "The Shining" and authored the multi-volume collection, "Stanley Kubrick's The Shining," which details hundreds of hours of interviews and exclusive information surrounding the film's production. In all of his research, Unkrich found nothing that supported this supposed sandwich strategy.