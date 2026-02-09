The Rice Cooker Setting You're Leaving On For Far Too Long

The rice cooker is, without a doubt, one of the greatest inventions known to man — or at least the home chef. Once you've mastered the essential steps of using a rice cooker, you're guaranteed to have perfect, fluffy rice for life. However, even regular users of the kitchen gadget might err, and one of the most common rice cooker mistakes is leaving rice on the "keep warm" setting for too long. Not only can this affect the flavor and texture of your rice, but it can potentially lead to bacterial growth if it's warm setting is off kilter.

The "keep warm" setting is intended to do just that: keep rice warm after it's already finished cooking. This is a brilliant setting if you're hosting and you don't want rice to get cold by the time your guests are looking for seconds, or if you're simply thinking ahead and want it all to be ready come dinnertime. But it's not foolproof. While all of the best rice cookers vary slightly, it's safe to say that you shouldn't keep rice in the "keep warm" setting for longer than 12 hours — but be sure to read the manual to know what's recommended for yours.

If you keep your rice in longer than the recommended time (or possibly even before), you may notice that the rice has dried out due to the moisture evaporating, or worse, that the bottom has become hard and crunchy. In that additional time, it's likely that the flavor won't taste too great either. After all, rice always tastes better when fresh.