The Forgotten Gin Made By A Cell Phone Company

T-Mobile's marketing team hit a milestone in June 2021 that called for celebration: 300 million Americans are using the company's 5G network. Better yet, they got here months ahead of schedule. Rather than posting a corporate-themed LinkedIn post like most, they went all out on a marketing blitz. The "products" of that venture aren't something you'd expect from a telecom operator: branded gins.

Called the "Ultra Capacity 5Gin", this corn-based gin, bottled at 94 proof, was made in partnership with a Washington-based distillery. We wouldn't blame you for assuming that it tastes terrible... but surprisingly, reviews were quite good. Most found it approachable without being forgettable. The gin's flavor skewed dry, with juniper taking the lead and a subtle citrus note that came through on the nose. 5Gin, wisely, didn't try to tackle too much at once and be the most complex spirit you've ever tasted — it's a good, mixable gin to celebrate and remind you of the company's network expansion (for a cool price of $30 a bottle MSRP).

Surprisingly, people were extremely receptive to the gin, which disappeared almost immediately. Could be curiosity, could be people finding great collector's value out of the gin, but it sure says something about how attractive a product that tells a story is to most of us.