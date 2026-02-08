This Simple Swap Gets You Pierogi Eggs Benedict For Breakfast (Or Brunch)
Eggs Benedict is the "it girl" of brunch. It's not a dish that you make on a whim or when you're stressed for time; it's better reserved for slow weekend mornings or when you have reservations at a well-to-do brunch restaurant. The ingredients are pretty standard: poached eggs, creamy Hollandaise sauce, and Canadian bacon atop a toasted English muffin. But while people will get creative with their recipe by swapping out the Canadian bacon for some other elaborate protein — like smoked salmon or lobster — rarely do they try substituting the bland English muffin base for some other alternative.
While your mind might immediately go to a halved bagel or tasty sourdough, a better alternative to the English muffins in your eggs Benedict recipe is pierogi. These Polish dumplings can be filled with many ingredients, though a potato and onion one is arguably the most iconic. These dumplings are plush yet sturdy, flavorful yet complementary, and they will easily make this brunch favorite even more satisfying. The best part is you can use homemade pierogi in the recipe, or opt for one of the many frozen store-bought pierogi options instead.
A Polish twist on a brunch favorite
Whether you use leftover homemade pierogi as an alternative to the English muffins in your eggs Benedict, or opt for store-bought, you'll want to make sure your pierogi are cooked thoroughly before serving. Limp, doughy pockets are the opposite of satisfying, and getting that next-level contrast of the crunchy pierogi shell with the soft egg and gooey Hollandaise sauce is ideal. As such, we recommend pan-frying or air-frying your pierogi until they are crisp and slightly browned on the outside.
Just because you are switching out the base of your eggs Benedict doesn't mean that you can't get creative with proteins, too. Instead of using Canadian bacon, try adding yet another Polish twist: kielbasa. The ring-shaped sausage can be sliced thinly into small ovals before pan-frying until crispy and juicy. Kielbasa is naturally snappy, which will be super satisfying against the pan-fried pierogi and creamy Hollandaise. You could also add a classic pierogi garnish to your Benedict; try some crispy fried onions or breadcrumbs for a photo-worthy finish.