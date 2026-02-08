This Simple Swap Gets You Pierogi Eggs Benedict For Breakfast (Or Brunch)

Eggs Benedict is the "it girl" of brunch. It's not a dish that you make on a whim or when you're stressed for time; it's better reserved for slow weekend mornings or when you have reservations at a well-to-do brunch restaurant. The ingredients are pretty standard: poached eggs, creamy Hollandaise sauce, and Canadian bacon atop a toasted English muffin. But while people will get creative with their recipe by swapping out the Canadian bacon for some other elaborate protein — like smoked salmon or lobster — rarely do they try substituting the bland English muffin base for some other alternative.

While your mind might immediately go to a halved bagel or tasty sourdough, a better alternative to the English muffins in your eggs Benedict recipe is pierogi. These Polish dumplings can be filled with many ingredients, though a potato and onion one is arguably the most iconic. These dumplings are plush yet sturdy, flavorful yet complementary, and they will easily make this brunch favorite even more satisfying. The best part is you can use homemade pierogi in the recipe, or opt for one of the many frozen store-bought pierogi options instead.