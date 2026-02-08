Start Pan-Frying Stale Leftover Donuts To Turn Them Into A Whole New Breakfast Treat
Donuts are the sweet, sugary breakfast treat that's hard not to love. With so many different types — ranging from the classics, like glazed and old-fashioned, to more unique shapes and filling combinations, including maple sticks, Bavarian cream-filled, and Long Johns — you're bound to find one that you like. While it's easy to find a donut variety that hits the spot, one of the harder things to do is find a way to use up all of those donuts once their initial novelty has worn off.
If you've purchased a dozen donuts from a Krispy Kreme fundraiser or have buyer's remorse about adding a 12-pack of grocery store bakery donuts to your cart, the good news is that you can repurpose those sweet treats in a myriad of ways. One of the best? Coating them in custard and pan-frying them for an inventive riff on French toast. This hack works best for donuts that are two to three days old, as they can more easily soak up all of that eggy custard when they're slightly stale.
You'll want to cut your donuts in half horizontally before dipping them into the mixture. You could also cut the donuts, arrange them in a casserole dish, and layer the custard on top for a French toast bake; this is ideal if you're serving a crowd or don't want to stand over the stove babysitting your battered donut rounds as they cook.
Give your leftover Krispy Kremes a new lease on life
The sad news here is that not all donut varieties can be made into French toast, as the sugar coating on a frosted donut would either mix into the egg custard or fall off when it hits the pan. You may be able to get away with using old-fashioned donuts as well, but you should do so with caution because the center may turn wet and soggy (like it does when you dip it into coffee). Glazed or cinnamon-sugar-coated donuts are the safest bet for French toast, as they'll hold their shape and cook evenly.
There are many ways to elevate your donut French toast once it's finished cooking. Virtually any topping or mix-in that you would add to boost standard French toast can be added to this donut version as well. A drizzle of maple syrup is standard, sure, but you could also add fresh fruit or jam to the top of yours to mimic the flavors of your favorite fruity donut. Spices like cardamom, chai spice, and cinnamon all bring another dimension to your standard French toast custard, highlighting both the sweetness of the glaze coating and the creaminess of the custard.