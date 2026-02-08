Start Pan-Frying Stale Leftover Donuts To Turn Them Into A Whole New Breakfast Treat

Donuts are the sweet, sugary breakfast treat that's hard not to love. With so many different types — ranging from the classics, like glazed and old-fashioned, to more unique shapes and filling combinations, including maple sticks, Bavarian cream-filled, and Long Johns — you're bound to find one that you like. While it's easy to find a donut variety that hits the spot, one of the harder things to do is find a way to use up all of those donuts once their initial novelty has worn off.

If you've purchased a dozen donuts from a Krispy Kreme fundraiser or have buyer's remorse about adding a 12-pack of grocery store bakery donuts to your cart, the good news is that you can repurpose those sweet treats in a myriad of ways. One of the best? Coating them in custard and pan-frying them for an inventive riff on French toast. This hack works best for donuts that are two to three days old, as they can more easily soak up all of that eggy custard when they're slightly stale.

You'll want to cut your donuts in half horizontally before dipping them into the mixture. You could also cut the donuts, arrange them in a casserole dish, and layer the custard on top for a French toast bake; this is ideal if you're serving a crowd or don't want to stand over the stove babysitting your battered donut rounds as they cook.