The Seafood Sandwich To Try If You Love Lobster Rolls

Nothing screams summer in New England more than a fresh, buttery lobster roll. Whether you like yours served cold and loaded with creamy filling or you prefer a bun stacked with warm, naked claws, lobster rolls are a staple part of the Northeastern diet — and they're often enjoyed in other parts of the country too. If you're a fan, then there's another seafood sandwich you should try, especially if lobsters aren't commonly found in your area: Scallop rolls.

Stuffed with piles of crisp, juicy fried scallops, scallop rolls are another common summer treat in places like Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Maine. The base is the same as a perfect lobster roll – a top split, brioche-like bun that's been coated in butter and lightly toasted – but the filling is very different. Scallop rolls are made using small, sweet day-boat scallops that have been lightly fried to create a crunchy exterior, rather than a creamy, seafood-based salad.

Day-boat scallops are extremely fresh scallops that are mostly hand-harvested in Maine. A "dry" scallop, they're not treated with any chemicals, and if they're being enjoyed locally, they're placed over ice rather than frozen. Day-boat scallops are brinier, sweeter, and more tender than sea or bay scallops, and when fried, their exteriors crisp up while the centers remain velvety, creating the perfect pairing for a soft bread roll. The concept is simple, but there is a lot of room for some customization.