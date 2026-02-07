The Seafood Sandwich To Try If You Love Lobster Rolls
Nothing screams summer in New England more than a fresh, buttery lobster roll. Whether you like yours served cold and loaded with creamy filling or you prefer a bun stacked with warm, naked claws, lobster rolls are a staple part of the Northeastern diet — and they're often enjoyed in other parts of the country too. If you're a fan, then there's another seafood sandwich you should try, especially if lobsters aren't commonly found in your area: Scallop rolls.
Stuffed with piles of crisp, juicy fried scallops, scallop rolls are another common summer treat in places like Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Maine. The base is the same as a perfect lobster roll – a top split, brioche-like bun that's been coated in butter and lightly toasted – but the filling is very different. Scallop rolls are made using small, sweet day-boat scallops that have been lightly fried to create a crunchy exterior, rather than a creamy, seafood-based salad.
Day-boat scallops are extremely fresh scallops that are mostly hand-harvested in Maine. A "dry" scallop, they're not treated with any chemicals, and if they're being enjoyed locally, they're placed over ice rather than frozen. Day-boat scallops are brinier, sweeter, and more tender than sea or bay scallops, and when fried, their exteriors crisp up while the centers remain velvety, creating the perfect pairing for a soft bread roll. The concept is simple, but there is a lot of room for some customization.
How to make a scallop roll
Scallop rolls can be prepared in two different ways, depending on where you're dining. A lot of casual seafood shacks and pubs serve their rolls with deep-fried scallops, while others lightly bread the seafood morsels. Some restaurants use a seared scallops recipe, and a few cooks like to emulate a lobster roll and add mayo to the mix.
Allie Hagerty, a coastal New England recipe developer and food blogger at Seasoned and Salted, shared her method with Food Republic. She says, "I use dry scallops (no added solution), pat them dry, and give a light dredge in seasoned flour or a flour/cornmeal mix. A quick fry keeps the centers plush and sweet."
Typically, scallop rolls are served with very few toppings. You want the natural flavors to shine and the integrity of the rolls to stay intact, and scallops are just too delicate for heavy condiments. A side of simple tartar sauce and coleslaw makes up for it, and French fries are also a usual companion. But some places have experimented with additions like bacon, spicy aioli, and brown butter. If you're making your own, just start by coating the scallops, sizzling them until golden brown, and placing them right in the toasted bun. You can take it from there as you please.
