This Common Frying Pan Design Is Actually A Red Flag For Buyers

If you cook even a little, chances are you're using your frying pan pretty frequently — they're endlessly versatile. That's why it's so important to know how to choose the best frying pan. You want the right size, you want something durable, and you want something that cooks evenly and safely. The quality of our pots, pans, and tools makes such an impact on the food we eat at home, we wanted to round up the biggest red flags to watch out for when shopping for cookware. Trained chef and restaurateur Fred Decker noted that when it comes to pans in particular, you'll want to avoid what may seem like just another design approach: handles attached with rivets.

Specifically, this applies to thinner pans with rivets. With a material like lightweight aluminum, the pan can be thinner than the rivets. Over time as you fill, lift, and hang the pan, the rivets are able to wear away at the aluminum and loosen. Once this happens, it's difficult to stop or fix the issue. You can try lightly hitting rivets in with a hammer, but this won't be a lasting solution. The best way to avoid loosening handles — which can lead to messy and even dangerous drops if they break mid-use — is to consider a pan's material or avoid rivets altogether.