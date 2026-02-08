Exactly When To Add Parmesan Cheese To Tomato Sauce

Every home cook should learn to perfect tomato sauce from scratch. The process is simple, albeit lengthy, but there are small tweaks here and there that infuse the sauce with the depth and flavor it deserves. Adding parmesan cheese is one of such tricks, if only you get the timing right. In fact, we spoke to Scott Conant, a chef who created a new line of jarred pasta sauces called Martone Street, about this very idea.

"I like to add that parm rind right in the beginning of the process once the wet ingredients hit the pan," Conant explains. Parmesan rind holds a lot of flavor, so it's the perfect addition for your sauce if you wish to infuse it with cheesy undertones. Throwing away your parmesan cheese rinds is a huge mistake, and this chef notes why. "A scrubbed parm rind adds a great umami depth," Conant adds. "It's one of the great usable byproducts in kitchens."

Working with the rind is not the same as working with grated parmesan, though. In fact, the form of parmesan you're using dictates when you should add it to the sauce. "Grated Parmigiano shouldn't be added to the pan until the cooking is finished and there's no more heat on the food," the chef explains, contrasting it with the rind. "Otherwise, it gets overcooked and becomes very stringy."