The One Way You Should Be Cleaning Fresh Corn On The Cob

Corn on the cob is one of the simple pleasures of summer. It's very easy to prepare and delicious, but it does require a bit of work beforehand. Although you can find uses for corn husks and corn silk, most of us just strip them away and get rid of them before cooking. While the bulk of it is easy enough to pull away, there are always a few stray threads that linger. Luckily, there is an easy way to clean your corn before eating.

Maybe one or two stray strands of corn silk aren't going to ruin your meal. However, if you're trying to make dinner for people and you want it to look polished, you need to make sure they've all been removed. Tasting Table talked to George Madosky, sous chef at a.kitchen+bar D.C., about how he cleans a fresh cob of corn. "We use a clean, dry kitchen towel and work with separate bowls so the cleaned corn stays away from any stray silk," Madosky says. "This method is gentle, effective, and avoids adding unnecessary moisture, which can make silk cling and spread."

You may have been tempted in the past to run a cob of corn under a tap to wash away that stray silk, but as Chef Madosky points out, that can end up causing the last few to stick and become even harder to get rid of.