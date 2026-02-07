Your Toast Deserves This Sweet Maple Upgrade (It's Not Syrup)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A buttered slice of toast is the ultimate basic breakfast. While we often think of it as something best eaten when we're feeling under the weather or when turning on the stove isn't an option, with some careful planning and a little more time, you can easily turn your breakfast slice of toast into a tasty conduit for culinary creativity. Whether you prefer a slice of peanut butter toast or buttered sourdough, there is one topping in particular that will elevate both the flavor and texture of your bite: maple sugar.

Maple sugar is made with one ingredient — maple syrup — which has been boiled, dried, and broken down until it resembles crystals. It offers the same sweetness as table sugar (and because it's granulated, can be used in the same way). However, the one thing that it has over regular sugar is its oaky and complex undertones, which make it an excellent addition to a relatively bland piece of toast. You can make it yourself by boiling maple syrup until all of the liquid is gone, or buy yourself a bag of Sapsquatch Maple Sugar or a jar of Nova Maple Sugar to keep tucked in your pantry.