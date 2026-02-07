Pecans Vs Walnuts: Which One To Choose For Heart Health

Few nutrient-dense snacks are as well known as nuts. These fiber and often protein-rich bites offer a ton of macro- and micro-nutrients in a small package, can keep you satiated for long periods of time, and can even help you reach your heart health goals.

Two of the major players on the heart health stage are walnuts and pecans. Pecans, on one hand, are high in monounsaturated fats, which can help lower LDL ("bad") cholesterol. 2021 research published in The Journal of Nutrition found that daily pecan consumption was shown to decrease blood sugar glucose levels among populations at risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Walnuts, on the other hand, are a superior source of ALA omega-3 fatty acids; 2020 research compiled in Nutrients found that walnuts have been shown to have positive impacts on brain health and cognition due to their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits, and human and animal studies have shown that eating them can delay or reduce the risk of developing CVD.

Since they affect heart health in different ways, there's no clear answer as to whether walnuts or pecans are the "better" option. It depends on your goals —while pecans lower LDL cholesterol, walnuts help maintain blood pressure via ALA. It's evident that they both have their respective benefits and can both be part of a heart-healthy diet.