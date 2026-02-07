How To Freeze Sweet Potato Pie The Right Way Every Time

Are you preparing to bake a sweet potato pie and wondering whether or not you could make an extra to freeze for later? If you're unsure of what to do, fret not. We've consulted Alex George, the creator of the Lily P Crumbs blog, and author of the upcoming "In the Mood to Bake," who assures us that "sweet potato pie freezes incredibly well."

Sweet potato pie filling is creamy and custardy, just like the filling of pumpkin pie. When unbaked, the wet filling can make a raw pie crust soggy. This can happen after you freeze an unbaked pie. George tells us, "The filling is usually raw eggs, dairy, and starches, which would lead to a strange texture when thawed and a very soggy crust." Once cooked, however, the filling solidifies into a custard.

"To ensure the crust and filling are in the best possible shape, the best option is to bake the pie completely, cool it fully, and then freeze it," she states. This goes for the pie crust as well. "While unbaked pie crust on its own freezes well, it only lasts about two months before we start to see some grayish discoloration from oxidation. So, baked pie crust is the best option."