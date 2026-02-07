How To Freeze Sweet Potato Pie The Right Way Every Time
Are you preparing to bake a sweet potato pie and wondering whether or not you could make an extra to freeze for later? If you're unsure of what to do, fret not. We've consulted Alex George, the creator of the Lily P Crumbs blog, and author of the upcoming "In the Mood to Bake," who assures us that "sweet potato pie freezes incredibly well."
Sweet potato pie filling is creamy and custardy, just like the filling of pumpkin pie. When unbaked, the wet filling can make a raw pie crust soggy. This can happen after you freeze an unbaked pie. George tells us, "The filling is usually raw eggs, dairy, and starches, which would lead to a strange texture when thawed and a very soggy crust." Once cooked, however, the filling solidifies into a custard.
"To ensure the crust and filling are in the best possible shape, the best option is to bake the pie completely, cool it fully, and then freeze it," she states. This goes for the pie crust as well. "While unbaked pie crust on its own freezes well, it only lasts about two months before we start to see some grayish discoloration from oxidation. So, baked pie crust is the best option."
Don't take shortcuts when freezing and thawing sweet potato pie
You can't throw that pie into the freezer all willy-nilly, you need to properly prepare it first. "Fully bake the pie," George explains. "After the pie has cooled, wrap it tightly in plastic wrap to prevent condensation or freezer burn." While freezer burned food might not make you sick, it does mean your food has lost moisture.George recommends freezing the sweet potato pie for no longer than two months. While properly stored and frozen food remains safe to eat, its quality declines over time.
When you're ready to enjoy your sweet potato pie again, it's important that you thaw it properly. George tells us, "Let it thaw slowly in the fridge so that any ice crystals can melt gradually." She wants use to avoid taking quick shortcuts like microwaving a frozen pie, which can result in a soggy, unappealing crust.
"When it's fully thawed, you can enjoy it straight from the fridge — with whipped cream, of course," she says, "or preheat your oven to a low temperature, 300 to 325 [degrees Fahrenheit], and warm the pie gently." Be sure to also check out our list of unique garnishes to top your pie with for bakery-worthy aesthetics, prior to serving.