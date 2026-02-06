This Fast And Affordable Snack Offers A Boost Of Both Fiber And Protein
How often do you come across a snack that's both delicious and nutritious? Tiny bites that delight the taste buds, curb your cravings, and, somewhere in between, also supply you with essential nutrients like fiber and protein. Bonus points if the snack comes together with little hassle and barely costs much. It sounds too good to be true, but that's what happens when you combine pears and nut butter. Two ingredients, 10 minutes in the kitchen, and this snacking miracle is at your fingertips.
The sweetness of pears can be almost candy-like, yet still light and crisp in a way you obviously don't get with actual candies. Not to mention all the different types of pears and their unique features, ranging from a tart undertone to a woodsy aftertaste. Beyond these marvelous flavors, they are a dietary fiber powerhouse. At about 6 grams per fruit, pears can contribute a decent amount to your required daily fiber intake (averaging roughly from 25 to 30 grams).
Dollop the pear slices with nut butter, and there's your protein boost. Amounts vary depending on which nut butter you choose, but there should be about 3 to 7 grams of protein in 2 tablespoons of common options like almond, pistachio, and peanut. They even bring a little bit of fiber on their own, too. Coupled with a complementary nutty richness, this truly is a snack pairing you can't miss out on.
The many ways to pair pears and nut butter
A whole plateful of bite-sized pears coated in nut butter might look elegant enough to fool anyone into thinking it's an elaborate snack, but that's fortunately not the case. Preparation is a breeze as you only need to slice the pears into wedges then spread nut butter onto them. It's fantastic for any occasion, from an impromptu midnight craving and weekly meal-prep to dinner parties, where you can just jazz them up with a pinch of garnish. Another way to go about this pairing is by slicing the pear in half, hollowing out in the center, and stuffing it with nut butter. With a 25-minute roast in the oven, the caramelized sweetness will even elevate this snack to dessert status.
Alternatively, you can use the pears as a starting point for other types of snacking and meals. Squeeze them in between two slices of crackers for a more substantial bite, maybe even go for those made from whole grains, sourdough, or seeds to amp up the fiber and protein content. When applied to French toast, this same method will give you tender, buttery bites instead of the usual crunches. During fall, you can even chuck in fall fruits and veggies, with sprinkles of cinnamon for a seasonal celebration. As a topping for toasted bread, the nut-butter-covered pears make breakfast phenomenal, and even better when they're sweetened up with a drizzle of honey, or incorporated with other breakfast staples like granola or cereal.