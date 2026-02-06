This Fast And Affordable Snack Offers A Boost Of Both Fiber And Protein

How often do you come across a snack that's both delicious and nutritious? Tiny bites that delight the taste buds, curb your cravings, and, somewhere in between, also supply you with essential nutrients like fiber and protein. Bonus points if the snack comes together with little hassle and barely costs much. It sounds too good to be true, but that's what happens when you combine pears and nut butter. Two ingredients, 10 minutes in the kitchen, and this snacking miracle is at your fingertips.

The sweetness of pears can be almost candy-like, yet still light and crisp in a way you obviously don't get with actual candies. Not to mention all the different types of pears and their unique features, ranging from a tart undertone to a woodsy aftertaste. Beyond these marvelous flavors, they are a dietary fiber powerhouse. At about 6 grams per fruit, pears can contribute a decent amount to your required daily fiber intake (averaging roughly from 25 to 30 grams).

Dollop the pear slices with nut butter, and there's your protein boost. Amounts vary depending on which nut butter you choose, but there should be about 3 to 7 grams of protein in 2 tablespoons of common options like almond, pistachio, and peanut. They even bring a little bit of fiber on their own, too. Coupled with a complementary nutty richness, this truly is a snack pairing you can't miss out on.