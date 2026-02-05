Transform Popcorn Into A Sweet And Protein-Packed Treat With An Ingredient Already In Your Pantry
Popcorn on its own is a tasty snack extraordinaire, a whole grain treat that's rich in fiber, keeps you full, supports digestion, and lots more, especially when popped in healthy oils. Plus, it's fun to eat, share, and even (affectionately) toss at anybody who may be annoying you. If your snacking goal is obtaining more protein, you're still in luck with popcorn, if you know how to marry it with one ingredient: Peanut butter, aka America's favorite creamy spread. Adding peanut butter to popcorn instantly brings protein and heart-healthy fats to the snack-time party.
As noted in Tasting Table's look at 13 unconventional ways to use peanut butter, it's very simple to transform popcorn into a sweet, protein-packed treat using peanut butter — but first, it's crucial to consider the popping method. Stovetop popcorn using high-quality and heart-healthy oils is ideal, since it results in popcorn that's crunchy and flavorful. Making it in an air popper is another great, healthy choice, though it does result in a slightly chewier texture. If you absolutely must use microwave-ready bags of popcorn, opt for unflavored versions with no butter.
This also helps to maximize the effect of the peanut butter topping. Popcorn by itself provides some protein, roughly three to five grams per three-cup serving, but peanut butter really cranks things up a notch. A typical two-tablespoon serving adds about seven grams of protein, which notably sticks to the crunchy popcorn when melted or mixed in.
Popcorn and peanut butter are a perfect, protein-packed pair
Like any marriage, when popcorn and peanut butter tie the knot, it can be a quickie ceremony or one with more pomp and circumstance. The easiest way to instantly get lusciously coated peanut butter popcorn is by melting some in your microwave for 30 to 40 seconds, and then slowly drizzling it over a pan or a bowl of popcorn. An extra bit of time and effort takes things to the next level, though. One sweet approach pairs popcorn with a homemade sauce comprised of honey, sugar, vanilla, and peanut butter, which is heated in 10-second bursts until smooth and then drizzled over freshly-popped popcorn.
The result is a sticky and richly flavored concoction that clings to the popcorn as it cools. Anther simple, three-ingredient popcorn upgrade for sweet and salty bites utilizes honey, peanut butter, and a dusting of sugar, ditching the vanilla altogether. You can also spice things up with hot honey or add some earthy nuance by popping the kernels in coconut oil instead. Basic peanut butter popcorn is incredibly versatile, with tons of clever ways to insert even more protein into the equation too.
Consider using a natural peanut butter brand or even peanut powder, which has higher protein-to-fat ratios. Or, you can toss in some roasted nuts or seeds for extra crunch and even more additional protein. Likewise, add complexity with extras such as cinnamon, dark chocolate, and of course, a touch of salt to balance out the sweetness too.