Popcorn on its own is a tasty snack extraordinaire, a whole grain treat that's rich in fiber, keeps you full, supports digestion, and lots more, especially when popped in healthy oils. Plus, it's fun to eat, share, and even (affectionately) toss at anybody who may be annoying you. If your snacking goal is obtaining more protein, you're still in luck with popcorn, if you know how to marry it with one ingredient: Peanut butter, aka America's favorite creamy spread. Adding peanut butter to popcorn instantly brings protein and heart-healthy fats to the snack-time party.

As noted in Tasting Table's look at 13 unconventional ways to use peanut butter, it's very simple to transform popcorn into a sweet, protein-packed treat using peanut butter — but first, it's crucial to consider the popping method. Stovetop popcorn using high-quality and heart-healthy oils is ideal, since it results in popcorn that's crunchy and flavorful. Making it in an air popper is another great, healthy choice, though it does result in a slightly chewier texture. If you absolutely must use microwave-ready bags of popcorn, opt for unflavored versions with no butter.

This also helps to maximize the effect of the peanut butter topping. Popcorn by itself provides some protein, roughly three to five grams per three-cup serving, but peanut butter really cranks things up a notch. A typical two-tablespoon serving adds about seven grams of protein, which notably sticks to the crunchy popcorn when melted or mixed in.