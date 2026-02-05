Don't Serve Rice Right After Cooking — Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making good rice has long been seen as one of the trickiest bits of basic cooking out there, because even small missteps end with big problems. Compared to boiling pasta or roasting potatoes, cooking rice requires precision in both measurements and execution. Cooked too long? Gummy. Used too little water? You'll find crunchy undercooked rice. In fact, when we spoke to cookbook writer Mariam Daud, the author of "I Sleep In My Kitchen," she told us one of the biggest mistakes you can make with rice actually happens after the cooking is done. According to Daud, you need to let your rice rest for long enough before ever touching it.

"Even just a few minutes makes a difference," Daud explains. "Resting lets the excess steam escape and gives the starches time to settle, so the rice ends up fluffy instead of wet or clumpy." Daud adds that the go-to time is 10 minutes for a standard amount of rice, but larger batches can require a longer rest. "If I'm making a bigger batch for a dinner party," she says. "I usually give the rice around 30 minutes to rest." However, when making certain "cultural dishes" like maklouba, Daud notes that she will "let it rest up to an hour or even a bit more before serving."