How To Fix Undercooked Rice: Try These 4 Hacks

Undercooked rice is a culinary conundrum experienced by countless chefs across the globe. It can happen in a flash, with even the slightest distraction disrupting the kitchen flow before the rice has reached its magic moment. In addition to timing, you can also wind up with undercooked rice if you didn't use enough water, removed the lid too soon, or failed to lower the heat after the initial boil, causing evaporation and reducing the liquid needed for adequately cooked rice.

Regardless of the reason and whether the rice is unevenly cooked or rock hard in the center of each grain – poof goes that perfect meal. Fortunately, a rice rescue is not out of the question. Instead of dumping that pot of aromatic basmati or jasmine rice deliciousness, several tried-and-methods can save the day.

Most ways to fix undercooked rice involve water in varying amounts per method, along with steam, a microwave, or an oven. Some require a hands-on approach, while others are one-and-done wonders. You can also transform that disappointing rice by repurposing it into new dishes. Here's a look at some of those options for saving a rice-centric dinner or side dish.