How To Fix Undercooked Rice: Try These 4 Hacks
Undercooked rice is a culinary conundrum experienced by countless chefs across the globe. It can happen in a flash, with even the slightest distraction disrupting the kitchen flow before the rice has reached its magic moment. In addition to timing, you can also wind up with undercooked rice if you didn't use enough water, removed the lid too soon, or failed to lower the heat after the initial boil, causing evaporation and reducing the liquid needed for adequately cooked rice.
Regardless of the reason and whether the rice is unevenly cooked or rock hard in the center of each grain – poof goes that perfect meal. Fortunately, a rice rescue is not out of the question. Instead of dumping that pot of aromatic basmati or jasmine rice deliciousness, several tried-and-methods can save the day.
Most ways to fix undercooked rice involve water in varying amounts per method, along with steam, a microwave, or an oven. Some require a hands-on approach, while others are one-and-done wonders. You can also transform that disappointing rice by repurposing it into new dishes. Here's a look at some of those options for saving a rice-centric dinner or side dish.
Steam with more water
One of the most effective ways to fix undercooked rice is to simply steam it with more water in the same pot. This works best for rice that is still hard, crunchy, or chewy. To rescue a full pot of rice, add about ½ cup of water to the pot. For smaller amounts, try using two tablespoons of water per cup of undercooked rice. You'll be simmering low and slow, creating gentle steam over a span of 5-10 minutes, depending on how close the grains are to being done; this method requires a bit of attention.
After adding the appropriate amount of water, cover the pot tightly with a suitable lid, and let the rice simmer, checking occasionally for doneness. That could mean eyeballing it, but unless you're a rice expert, you might need to press a few grains gently against the side of the pan to gauge softness. You could also scoop out a small spoonful, let it cool for a minute, and taste to check for the right textural feel. Whichever checking approach you take, just be sure to do it every few minutes — you certainly don't want to overcook it into a mushy mess. When the rice hits that perfect mix of firm-yet-tender, remove it from the pot, fluff it up, and serve as usual.
Microwave with a few tablespoons of water
You may have guessed that the quickest way to rescue partially cooked rice is with a microwave oven. If your rice is just a bit too hard on the inside, it can likely handle the high heat of a microwave with little if any intervention on your part. If the rice is especially dried out, you may need to add a couple of tablespoons of water.
Cover appropriately with a microwave-safe lid, which can help trap moisture and steam the rice to doneness within two to three minutes. This method is most suitable for small servings of rice, as it's easier to gauge the amount of necessary cooking time. Remove the lid, allowing the steam to escape, and then let it cool slightly before serving. Hint: If the tables are turned and rice is overcooked instead of undercooked, you can fix mushy rice in a microwave oven as well.
Bake large amounts of undercooked rice in the oven
For large amounts of rice that's only slightly undercooked, add a few tablespoons of water and bake in the oven for 10-15 minutes, depending on the volume. Medium-low heat of about 325 degrees Fahrenheit is all you need here, as high heat could scorch the rice or rapidly deplete the needed moisture.
With this approach, it's fine to leave the pan uncovered in order to eyeball the rice as it softens — but don't let it get too soft! If possible, use a glass pan for even more visibility. Consider a pan that's slightly larger than necessary, leaving extra room to loosely spread the rice kernels and prevent clumping. Let cool for about five minutes before gently fluffing into aromatic pillowy piles of rice.
Turn undercooked rice into a whole new meal
The next solution for rice salvation takes a tasty twist. Instead of ditching or trying to fix undercooked rice, incorporate it into a totally separate dish. For example, if you have a vegetable or Greek avgolemono soup that's already prepared, toss in some of the undercooked rice before slowly reheating the soup in a stovetop pan. The gentle warmup could be just the right amount of time for bringing the rice to textural perfection.
Another option is to grab a wok and add the partially cooked rice into your favorite stir-fry dish. Even better, get creative with rice-based drinks or a Chinese rice porridge. Known as congee or jook, this porridge comes to life in a large pot with plenty of water (plus broth if desired) and your undercooked rice. Stir it all together and slowly simmer for about 30 minutes or up to an hour, stirring often until thick and creamy.
Congee makes a satisfying breakfast dish, similar to oatmeal or grits. Don't be afraid to flavor it to your liking or serve it as a classic Chinese rice porridge with add-ins such as soy sauce, garlic, ginger, chicken, or herbs, plus toppings like crushed peanuts, sliced boiled eggs, chili crisp, or scallions. Mistakes often become opportunities, so be open to new discoveries while fixing that undercooked rice.