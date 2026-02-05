Here's The US State That Broccoli On Your Plate Probably Comes From

We all know it's important to eat your vegetables, but have you ever wondered where they come from? Broccoli is a ubiquitous vegetable on the American plate. It's available year-round, priced about the same everywhere, and is without a narrow seasonal or regional identity. It's at home in a gamut of recipes, from broccoli cheddar mac and cheese to take-out style beef & broccoli. It's also quite nutrient dense. You may be surprised to learn that this ever-present vegetable isn't grown everywhere. It's actually mostly grown in one: California.

According to data from the United States Department of Agricultural, California produces nearly 90% of all broccoli grown in the U.S., weighing in at a mind-boggling 1.21 billion pounds (or 12,110,000 hundredweight) harvested in 2024 alone. Arizona grows the second largest crop, with the remainder coming from a small handful of other regions. For a vegetable that appears everywhere from Maine to Alaska, that level of geographic concentration is striking. Of course, California offers mild temperatures, fertile soil and long, temperate growing seasons that make it possible to stagger plantings and harvest almost continuously. Coastal fog moderates heat, and inland valleys support the infrastructure of large, nearly $50 billion industrial farming operations.

Over time, broccoli production has followed the same trajectory of other American-grown crops, now grown by huge, subsidized agriculture operations where risk is distributed across enormous acreage and per-unit costs are driven down. This cluster of circumstances allows broccoli to grow thousands of miles away to arrive cheaply and consistently, year-round, undercutting smaller, local growers who can't compete with the pricing or power of industrial agriculture.