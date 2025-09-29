This US State Produces The Most Fresh Produce

If you're buying or eating American-grown fresh produce, there's a pretty good chance it came from one place: California. That's no surprise since the Golden State has the largest economy in America and the fourth-largest in the entire world. As the saying goes, "California feeds the nation." That's certainly true when it comes to growing fruits and vegetables — by a long shot. More than one-third of the vegetables grown in America come from this agricultural powerhouse, as well as at least three-fourths of all fruits and nuts.

With volume like that, it's hard to imagine the food-supply disruption if California farmers weren't delivering on their longstanding commitment to farming and agriculture. Several well-loved fresh veggies and fruits have even higher outputs than the overall produce percentages. Statistics show California growing 90% to 100% of things like broccoli, lettuce, avocados, grapes, strawberries, lemons, cauliflower, plums, and many, many more.

For example, grapes are one of the most popular fruits hailing from California, especially if you count the 500 million gallons of wine coming from those grapes in 2023 alone. That's about 80% of all wine production in America, with Washington coming up no. 2, another West Coast farming giant. And California's grapes don't just go into boozy bottles; they also grace countless kitchens, picnics, and lunchboxes in the form of everyday table grapes, including Thomcord grapes and the beloved and unique flame seedless grapes born and bred in Fresno.