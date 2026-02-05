This Hidden-Gem Tea Shop Might Be The Best Place To Relax In NYC

After water, tea is the most consumed beverage in the world, and young people today are discovering for themselves what has made tea so popular for over 4,000 years. Whether hot or iced, tea can calm, soothe, center, or energize. Tea boasts so many different varieties too, with something for everyone across a wide spectrum of gorgeous floral, herbaceous, earthy, fruity, and spicy flavors. Perhaps that's why Gen Z is reportedly spending more time in tea shops, making this a good reminder that a visit to a tea spot can indeed be a treat. If you are seeking the best afternoon tea destinations, look no further than Paquita in New York City.

Mariquit Ingalla opened Paquita in 2021 in Manhattan's West Village, and the shop is in perfect harmony with the neighborhood's old-school charm. The tiny joint with just a few tables and bar stools, adorned in warm woods with deep green accents that bring in an antique-like quality with a hammered tin ceiling. No laptops are allowed, which emphasizes the shop as a space to unwind, get lost in your tea and thoughts, read, or have a quiet chat with a friend. Paquita also sells equally charming odds and ends like teaware, dried posies, and small home goods and decor — though, of course, the focus is really on the tea.