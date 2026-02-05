This Hidden-Gem Tea Shop Might Be The Best Place To Relax In NYC
After water, tea is the most consumed beverage in the world, and young people today are discovering for themselves what has made tea so popular for over 4,000 years. Whether hot or iced, tea can calm, soothe, center, or energize. Tea boasts so many different varieties too, with something for everyone across a wide spectrum of gorgeous floral, herbaceous, earthy, fruity, and spicy flavors. Perhaps that's why Gen Z is reportedly spending more time in tea shops, making this a good reminder that a visit to a tea spot can indeed be a treat. If you are seeking the best afternoon tea destinations, look no further than Paquita in New York City.
Mariquit Ingalla opened Paquita in 2021 in Manhattan's West Village, and the shop is in perfect harmony with the neighborhood's old-school charm. The tiny joint with just a few tables and bar stools, adorned in warm woods with deep green accents that bring in an antique-like quality with a hammered tin ceiling. No laptops are allowed, which emphasizes the shop as a space to unwind, get lost in your tea and thoughts, read, or have a quiet chat with a friend. Paquita also sells equally charming odds and ends like teaware, dried posies, and small home goods and decor — though, of course, the focus is really on the tea.
The menu at Paquita and what people say about the shop
Paquita has a wide range of teas — about 100 varieties — as well as tisanes, a kind of herbal tea made from different parts of a plant or multiple plants as opposed to tea coming from a single type of plant. They do also serve coffee if you want the Paquita vibes but prefer java. Along with your beverage, you can choose from a selection of tasty baked goods, including some gluten-free options.
A pot of tea costs about $9, and if you're looking for something a bit more formal, Paquita also takes reservations for special tea-time service. This includes a more set menu, like true afternoon tea, with sandwiches, salads, and sweet treats like macarons. "Such a cozy and unique tea experience in the West Village," one Yelp! reviewer called Paquita. "There is a wide and interesting selection of blends to choose from, and the vintage displays are such a charming touch!"
Another user noted that the tea join was "a really nice place to sit and relax with good company or by yourself," adding that "time definitely stops when you're here sipping on tea." Other reviewers point out the fun, novel way of ordering tea here, which really helps you learn about all the different varieties as patrons walk the shop smelling jars like a physical, interactive menu.