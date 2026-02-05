This Cheesy Italian Fried Dough Is One Of Florence's Favorite Street Foods

We don't need to tell anyone even remotely interested in food that Italian cuisine is one of the world's most popular, diverse, and distinctive categories. From elaborate dishes to irresistible snacks and sweets, there's much to discover. Of the many Italian bites you need to try at least once, one of the most quintessential and supremely delicious is coccoli Fiorentini con prosciutto e stracchino, meaning "Florentine coccoli (fried balls of dough) with prosciutto and stracchino cheese."

This coccoli, which can be a street food or restaurant appetizer, is truly an icon in Florentine — a term that simply means "from Florence" — fare. The word "coccoli" translates literally to "cuddles," and these fried dough balls do indeed feel like warm little hugs. They're about the size of dumplings; served hot, they've got a crispy exterior to crack into — with just the right amount of grease — where you'll find both fluffiness and chewy doughy-ness all at once.

You can eat them however you prefer, from plain to paired with just about anything, but the authentic Florentine tradition is to team them with velvety, salty, savory strips of prosciutto and rich, creamy stracchino cheese. With each bite, you get a beautiful balance of flavors and textures.