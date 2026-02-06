6 Sweet Logic Keto-Friendly Mug Cakes, Ranked

Having the recipe for a good mug cake is an ingenious way to indulge in a decadent treat without spending hours in the kitchen and tending to copious leftovers. Many are microwaveable and use just a few ingredients that are normally in my pantry or refrigerator. Recently, I came across a brand that seems to have made this indulgent prospect even simpler and perhaps a little healthier.

Sweet Logic is a family-owned business that focuses on making items, such as premade mug cake mixes, that are keto-friendly, dairy-free, gluten-free, have ample protein, and are low in sugar. I am constantly on the lookout for new tasty treats that cater to my personal food needs.

The treats are easily available for order through Target, so I bought two variety packs that offered me all six flavors of the mug cakes. I whipped all of them up for a tasting, hoping that I would be more than satiated by their textures and flavors, perhaps even fooled into thinking they were full of dairy and gluten. I looked for a product that made me feel satisfied without sacrifice; here's how they ranked.