6 Sweet Logic Keto-Friendly Mug Cakes, Ranked
Having the recipe for a good mug cake is an ingenious way to indulge in a decadent treat without spending hours in the kitchen and tending to copious leftovers. Many are microwaveable and use just a few ingredients that are normally in my pantry or refrigerator. Recently, I came across a brand that seems to have made this indulgent prospect even simpler and perhaps a little healthier.
Sweet Logic is a family-owned business that focuses on making items, such as premade mug cake mixes, that are keto-friendly, dairy-free, gluten-free, have ample protein, and are low in sugar. I am constantly on the lookout for new tasty treats that cater to my personal food needs.
The treats are easily available for order through Target, so I bought two variety packs that offered me all six flavors of the mug cakes. I whipped all of them up for a tasting, hoping that I would be more than satiated by their textures and flavors, perhaps even fooled into thinking they were full of dairy and gluten. I looked for a product that made me feel satisfied without sacrifice; here's how they ranked.
6. Lemon poppy seed
Straight from the microwave, the lemon poppy seed cake smelled strongly of scrambled egg. The pale-yellow appearance did not help with that disconnect, as the cake also looked rather like wet scrambled eggs with poppy seeds dispersed throughout. Despite the eggy aroma, the first bite squelched all thoughts of that as the dominant flavor of the mug cake's lemon burst from the spoonful onto my tongue. The bits of poppy seed snapped between my teeth, and I found the taste to be tolerable.
On the second bite, I chose to take a heartier spoonful to more fully experience the taste and texture. The lemon had a brightness that transcended its citrusy flavor, which I thought was strange but enchanting. The texture was dense and soft, but the moistness was of something that hadn't been baked long enough. On my third venture in, however, I am sad to say I got a rather large mouthful that tasted just of egg with a texture that matched that of scrambled eggs. Sadly, that put my notions of enjoying cake quickly behind me.
I feel that I mixed the ingredients, including the egg, as thoroughly as possible. So, I am unsure if more mixing would have helped me circumvent the outcome of partaking in a rather large spoonful of resembled sweet, wet egg. This ranks so low because I feel it would be a very difficult spoonful to avoid with this mug cake mix.
5. Apple cinnamon
As I stirred this batter in the mug, I found that I could not get all the lumps out. I put in quite a bit of effort before I wondered to myself if the lumps were small chunks of apple. And when inspecting the package, I did see that dried apples were an ingredient, and I became a little more impressed with the batter.
Out of the microwave, those small chunks had become more evident, and I was happily surprised by the appearance of the fruit. While the cake wasn't as fluffy as some of the others, the scent of sweet cake and cinnamon was strong and inviting. Sadly, my first bite was not all that I had hoped for. The flavors of cinnamon, sugar, and egg seemed to vie for my attention, as did the chunks of apple that I caught between my teeth. I hoped that the next few bites would offer something more enjoyable, but that was not to be the case.
The texture was lovely, warm, and appropriately moist. But the warring flavors that I experienced in my first bite continued to battle on my tongue, taste after taste. Although every once in a while, I was offered a burst of crisp apple, which was some consolation. I do have to say that I enjoyed this more than the lemon poppy seed, however. The flavors were acceptable and abundant enough to put up a good fight against the egg.
4. Carrot
The carrot cake mixture created a batter that looked much like a homemade carrot cake. It appeared abundantly spiced, and bits of bright orange carrot were easy to see and quite ample in number. I was also happy to see that the cake had puffed to a rather plump size while in the microwave and looked rather appetizing. Although it had no aroma that drifted from the mug to indicate any flavor that was about to be experienced, it visibly had all of the markers of a delicious carrot cake.
The texture was bouncy, and more than several bits of carrot quickly found their way through the bite to my teeth and caught my attention before any flavor could. On my second bite, I kept the cake in my mouth languidly, searching for the flavors. There was a subtle sweetness, but the taste of carrots became evident in the background. It heightened the flavor, but didn't last long. However, the carrot carried almost the entirety of the taste profile.
While I was more than happy not to taste egg, this keto-friendly carrot cake remained far too subtle in flavor. The carrot flavor was natural, and the texture of the cake was more than appropriate, but the flavoring needed something more. Although it wasn't a bad experience, other flavor mixes were stronger, and because of that, this one sits as simply adequate in the middle of the list.
3. Orange almond
Once mixed, the batter of the orange almond mug cake looked like whole-grain honey mustard dressing. But once it took its turn in the microwave, it resembled something entirely different. The cake was quite puffy, a nice toasty brown color in the mug, and gave off a remarkably tantalizing aroma of cinnamon. It smelled and looked much like a cake!
With my first bite, I tasted sweetness and some spiciness that lingered on my tongue enjoyably. However, it did not scream orange or almond. The second bite was enhanced by the lingering flavors of the first, and due to this, I was able to taste the orange on my palate. It was delicate, slightly citrusy, and created quite a refreshing flavor. As I continued on, the taste of cinnamon that emanated from the mug spread across my tongue. Another flavor, which I couldn't necessarily pinpoint but I assume was almond, seemed to hold the sweetness and citrus in balance.
The cake itself was warm in temperature and flavor. It was just the right amount of moist, as if it had been baked perfectly in the oven. I found this to be a better keto-friendly snack than the lower-ranked options. It made me hopeful about the flavors to come, and those hopes were met.
2. Blueberry
I was quite excited to taste the blueberry mix as blueberry is one of my favorite flavors in a sweet, whether it's a donut, muffin, or cake. If it's blueberry and bready, I likely want to try it. As soon as I began mixing the ingredients together, the fragrant scent of blueberry wafted from the batter. The aroma of sweet fruit filled my kitchen and elevated my hopes even more so while microwaving.
Upon taking my first bite, I was delighted to have the brilliant flavor of blueberry spread across my tongue. It was both sweet and refreshing. It lingered on the aftertaste, almost like a vapor, creeping into every corner of my mouth. Finally, I had received something close to my expectations. The flavor was what had been promised to me — blueberry. It was moist and as dense as one can expect from a mug cake, while the sweetness was sufficient for my sweet tooth.
Some strange textural bits caught between my teeth and reminded me of the carrot, and that was the only component I found off in this selection. But that did not concern me much. Gluten-free products use different grains and flours than we are commonly used to, and such textures do come through at times. For instance, baking with almond flour can produce very palatable differences from regular flour. And because those textures were so noticeable in this cake compared to the one ranked higher, it sits at number two.
1. Chocolate
I was most excited for the chocolate mug cake, as that is the best recipe that I have at home and the one I make the most. I also felt it would be quite hard to mess up, even as a gluten-free chocolate cake, as cocoa is such a robust flavor that it can easily cover many less desirable components. But I was saddened that while mixing, I got no scent of chocolate whatsoever, even placing my nose nearly inside the mug. It took several minutes before I caught my first whiff of something seemingly cocoa even after microwaving. I was also saddened to see that atop the voluminous cake was the white vein of egg sticking out from the dark. I only hoped I would not be able to taste it.
Needless to say, I was elated when my first bite reached the pinnacle of chocolate flavor. It was rich, dark, and begged me to quickly come back for another bite. The texture was moist and had almost crusted around the top edge, like that of something baked in the oven. There were the same bits of unusual texture that I experienced in the blueberry, but I didn't feel like there were nearly as many; it was far less distracting in this option. Whether one chooses or is forced into following a special diet, it is nice to know that it doesn't mean total sacrifice of such flavorful, classic offerings. This mug cake is a wonderful example of that.
Methodology
Be prepared to find differences in dairy-free and gluten-free products that use alternative ingredients. Those who seek out these products generally are aware, but can still be disappointed. Nobody wants to sacrifice flavor, especially when it comes to treating yourself. I kept all of this in mind when I went into this ranking.
All the mug cakes were easy to make, so that was inconsequential in the ranking. I took at least three bites of each one and spent ample time exploring the textures and flavors offered. I wanted to experience a taste and mouthfeel that left me as satisfied as I would be having the "real thing." And the top two came very close. Other than some textural differences that I don't feel can be helped much, the top two were much like any other mug cake I've had in flavor and feel. But the No. 1 spot could easily fool anyone and leave them feeling indulgently content.
The lower-ranked options definitely give off the flavors of an alternative choice. The flavor and sweet levels are off, and it was easy to taste that alternatives to sugar and flour had been used. The taste and texture of the poppy seed was like eating sweetened, wet scrambled eggs. And even for those used to the flavor of diet-specific food, I would avoid this one. But if you're looking for something that can make any household happy, stick with the top.