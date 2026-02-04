For Better Homemade Pizza, Reach For Parchment Paper

Everybody loves pizza — literally, it's one of the most frequently consumed foods in the United States. And for many pizza fans, the DIY route reigns supreme. Every state in the U.S. has incredible pizza purveyors, but home chefs find making their own a satisfying project where they get to control all of their ingredients, add their own flair, and maybe even save a few bucks. Pizza-making is easy enough once you get the hang of it, but the process has a few idiosyncrasies to navigate. One of the most important factors for achieving great homemade pizza is figuring out how to transfer your dough without it sticking and ripping — shifting it from your workspace to your oven can make or break your meal. So, we turned to an expert for help mastering this move.

"I love using parchment paper for transferring any sort of raw dough onto a cooking surface," says Mike Fadam, executive chef at New York City's pizza and wine spot Ops East Village, currently collaborating with local restaurants like Cervo's, Adda, Hags, and more. "It makes a very scary task into a relatively easy one." Even with flour on your workspace and then a good-quality peel to get your dough onto your pizza stone, the dough's gluten creates stickiness that can get stubborn. For the same reason you'd line a baking sheet with parchment paper when baking cookies, for example, parchment paper can come to the rescue with pizza dough.