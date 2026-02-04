Hani's Bakery: The Neighborhood Hotspot New Yorkers Need To Know

If a former Gramercy Tavern pastry chef and a Bon Appétit editor walked into a bakery, what would you get? Hani's Bakery. The cozy East Village spot only opened in the fall of 2024, but it's already a neighborhood favorite. There are plenty of incredible bakeries in NYC, but this one has made quite the impression. The married duo, Chef Miro and Shilpa Uskokovic, serve roughly 3,000 customers each week from their quaint bakery, and they wouldn't have it any other way. The two had been dreaming of this sweet venture for ages, hoping to incorporate both their backgrounds into their gourmet creations, with Miro from Serbia and Shilpa from India. Hani's, pronounced "honey's," is named after Miro's mother and is an ode to her shared dream of owning a bakery.

The creativity never stops at Hani's. Each day, starting at 7:30 or 8 a.m., folks can expect to find 30 or so different pastries, and they all command a moment of silence. The insanely gooey chocolate chunk flour cookies sell out fast, and according to big Hani's fans, they don't seem to ever get stale, just chewier and tastier by the hour. The donuts, house-made halva, and array of custard-filled, frosted goodies are all too die for, but the mesmerizing cakes steal all the show. If people aren't lining up for the last jumbo cookie, it's the cakes they woke up for. In fact, we think Hani's Bakery has the greatest slice of cake in the entire state of New York.