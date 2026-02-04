Where To Find (And Taste) The World's Largest Tequila Collection
Tequila has spent a long time in the shadows of the spirits world. Unfairly stereotyped as a drink reserved for college bars and wild nights, its recent renaissance and the emergence of many popular tequila brands have shown the world that it's worth celebrating after all. And nowhere is this celebration more on display than at Ixi'im, a restaurant that claims to have the largest collection of tequila in the world — 3,435 bottles, to be exact.
Located at the Chablé Yucatán hotel on Mexico's Yucatán peninsula, the award-winning restaurant is housed inside the old engine room of a 19th-century henequen hacienda. With floor-to-ceiling displays showcasing their massive collection, it's almost impossible not to feel like you're walking into a carefully curated museum dedicated to fine tequila. Among some of the restaurant's most impressive displays are bottles decorated with artwork by famed Mexican artist Rufino Tamayo, as well as a 1845 bottle of Brindis por México by José Cuervo, which occupies the main shelf inside Ixi'im's private dining room.
While you won't be able to try most of the 3,435 tequilas on display, Ixi'im does offer tequila tastings that double as an educational experience, with the staff teaching visitors about different types of tequila. The restaurant also serves around two dozen selections, including house tequilas, alongside cocktails featuring various kinds of different spirits.
A menu to match the collection
Ixi'im may be well-known for its tequila offerings, but the food deserves just as much attention. Led by decorated chefs Luis Ronzón and Jorge Vallejo, the locally sourced menu takes care to honor the Yucatán's unique culinary traditions while taking inspiration from Maya agricultural techniques, the regional cuisine's Lebanese influence, and the flavors of pib, a roasting method with deep roots in the peninsula's culture. With both an à la carte and five-course tasting menu on offer, Ixi'im has plenty to choose from when it comes to food pairings for your tequila.
For example, crisp blancos work nicely for lighter dishes like fish ceviche and its spicier cousin, shrimp aguachile, as the tequila's bright agave notes complement the citrusy acid without overpowering the delicate flavors of seafood. For richer dishes like the tamal colado — which features short rib and black mole over a silky tamale — the warm complexity of an extra-aged añejo is well suited for the sauce's deep, earthy notes. Meanwhile, a smooth, slightly sweet reposado pairs nicely with something like the venado al pib, which is a venison risotto with a smokiness that comes from being cooked in the pib tradition. Other dishes, like the pumpkin soup with mussels, would be great alongside a mellow yet complex cristalino to round out those sweet, briny flavors. So, whether you're sipping tequila by itself or pairing it with multiple courses, it's clear there's plenty to complement it with at Ixi'im.