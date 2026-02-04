Where To Find (And Taste) The World's Largest Tequila Collection

Tequila has spent a long time in the shadows of the spirits world. Unfairly stereotyped as a drink reserved for college bars and wild nights, its recent renaissance and the emergence of many popular tequila brands have shown the world that it's worth celebrating after all. And nowhere is this celebration more on display than at Ixi'im, a restaurant that claims to have the largest collection of tequila in the world — 3,435 bottles, to be exact.

Located at the Chablé Yucatán hotel on Mexico's Yucatán peninsula, the award-winning restaurant is housed inside the old engine room of a 19th-century henequen hacienda. With floor-to-ceiling displays showcasing their massive collection, it's almost impossible not to feel like you're walking into a carefully curated museum dedicated to fine tequila. Among some of the restaurant's most impressive displays are bottles decorated with artwork by famed Mexican artist Rufino Tamayo, as well as a 1845 bottle of Brindis por México by José Cuervo, which occupies the main shelf inside Ixi'im's private dining room.

While you won't be able to try most of the 3,435 tequilas on display, Ixi'im does offer tequila tastings that double as an educational experience, with the staff teaching visitors about different types of tequila. The restaurant also serves around two dozen selections, including house tequilas, alongside cocktails featuring various kinds of different spirits.