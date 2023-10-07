How The Flavors Of Yucatán Are Different From The Rest Of Mexico According To Pati Jinich

Acclaimed television host and cookbook author Pati Jinich is perhaps best known for "Pati's Mexican Table", her James Beard Award-winning PBS series that travels to a different part of Mexico each season to celebrate the culinary and cultural specificities of the region. Season 12 ventures to the state of Yucatán, where Jinich communes with local residents to learn about the area's rich Mayan history and the cooking techniques there that have transcended generations.

In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Pati Jinich shared her experience traveling to Yucatán for the show, learning about how the region differs from other parts of Mexico, and how those differences influence the cuisine — especially all the unique flavors it brings to the table. "For this season, we went to Yucatán and dug deep into the Maya culture and the unique intersection that exists between the Maya world, which is so prevalent in Yucatán and different from the rest of Mexico, where there were the Aztec, the Totonac, the different Native Mexican tribes," she said. "In Yucatán, it's the Maya, so you see chiles that you don't see in other places like the xcatic, chili guero, and there's a predominant use of habanero, [which is] super feisty, colorful, and citrusy."