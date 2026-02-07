A Los Angeles Mini Mall Is Home To A Must-Visit Hidden Gem For Italian Food

Los Angeles is full of incredible Italian restaurants, from high-end, buzzy spots that are impossible to get a reservation at to small, mom-and-pop delis and trattorias that welcome you with smiling faces. Like many amazing spots in the City of Angels, there are plenty of great restaurants that are discreetly tucked into strip malls that are ubiquitous in the urban sprawl. Included in those beloved strip mall neighborhood joints is a hidden gem located in the Los Feliz neighborhood (but despite its Spanish name, we Angelenos pronounce the name as los "FEE-lis", and no, we will not explain ourselves).

La Pergoletta is a charming, rustic Italian trattoria complete with red checkered tablecloths, chalkboard menus, and a wild assortment of framed paintings and antique-looking knick-knacks on the walls. The menu is filled with all the Italian classic dishes you might expect to see, like an antipasto misto platter, caprese salad, and lasagna, but they also have a section dedicated to tagliata, sliced Italian beef or chicken breast served with pasta or arugula, with a few options for sauces and flavorings. In addition to the tagliata, the menu has a large array of mix and match fresh handmade pasta and sauces available, allowing diners a choose-your-own-adventure experience that has something for everyone, including vegetarians.