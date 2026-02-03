This European City Is A Hidden Gem With One Of The Best Food Halls, According To Rick Steves

From traditional tapas (or petiscos, as they're called in Portugal) to seafood and pastries, Mercado Bom Sucesso has it all. This is one of the reasons why visiting food halls in Europe is so worth it, especially if you'll only be traveling for a few days; you can soak up so much of the city's food culture entirely in one place.

You can try Portugal's most famous, overstuffed sandwich, the Francesinha, at Lado B's stand in the food hall. Filled with cured ham, roasted meat, linguiça, melted cheese, a fried egg, and a spicy sauce, this sandwich is Porto's delicacy, according to Mercado Bom Sucesso's website. They've even got a vegetarian Francesinha for those who don't want to miss out.

If you're still hungry, stop over to Queijaria Portuguesa for a lovely cured meat and cheese plate. This is a staple of Portuguese food, allowing you to experience local flavors at their simplest, and hopefully alongside a glass of Port wine. If you'd rather switch to seafood, visit the Flor de Sal Codfish stall for a sampling of the country's national dish: bacalhau, or codfish. And of course, you can't skip dessert — or visit Portugal without trying its famous egg tart, the pastel de nata. Grab one (or 10) at Nata Do Mercado's stall to complete your food hall crawl; you won't regret it.