This European City Is A Hidden Gem With One Of The Best Food Halls, According To Rick Steves
If you want a true taste of local culture in Europe, head to its vibrant, bustling food halls. These hidden gems are the perfect place to visit for a glimpse of seasonal produce and typical gastronomy, and travel writer Rick Steves even ranked them as some of the best places to eat in Europe without breaking the bank. While Steves loves the Mercato Centrale in Florence and the Kleinmarkthalle in Frankfurt, he writes on his blog that the city of Porto, Portugal has "one of [his] favorite market halls anywhere."
Mercado Bom Sucesso has been serving a wide range of traditional Portuguese food since 1949. Its modern design is unmissable when walking around the heart of Porto, and it's absolutely worth a stop. While farmers' markets are usually held outdoors, food halls are primarily indoors, and Bom Sucesso is no different. This means that no matter when you're visiting — whether it be the dead of winter or the height of summer — you'll be able to enjoy local delicacies in a climate-controlled environment. What could be better than that?
Don't miss these Portuguese bites at Mercado Bom Sucesso
From traditional tapas (or petiscos, as they're called in Portugal) to seafood and pastries, Mercado Bom Sucesso has it all. This is one of the reasons why visiting food halls in Europe is so worth it, especially if you'll only be traveling for a few days; you can soak up so much of the city's food culture entirely in one place.
You can try Portugal's most famous, overstuffed sandwich, the Francesinha, at Lado B's stand in the food hall. Filled with cured ham, roasted meat, linguiça, melted cheese, a fried egg, and a spicy sauce, this sandwich is Porto's delicacy, according to Mercado Bom Sucesso's website. They've even got a vegetarian Francesinha for those who don't want to miss out.
If you're still hungry, stop over to Queijaria Portuguesa for a lovely cured meat and cheese plate. This is a staple of Portuguese food, allowing you to experience local flavors at their simplest, and hopefully alongside a glass of Port wine. If you'd rather switch to seafood, visit the Flor de Sal Codfish stall for a sampling of the country's national dish: bacalhau, or codfish. And of course, you can't skip dessert — or visit Portugal without trying its famous egg tart, the pastel de nata. Grab one (or 10) at Nata Do Mercado's stall to complete your food hall crawl; you won't regret it.