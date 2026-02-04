The German Gourmet Shop In Falls Church That's Been A DMV Area Staple Since 1962

You may love your grocery store, and it may be central to your weekly routine, but there's just something so special about, well, a specialty food shop. There are all kinds of amazing markets across the United States, each offering something unique in the way of fridge and pantry treasures. If you're a fan of German fare, in particular, there's one store you have to know: German Gourmet in Falls Church, Virginia. It's a local legend, having been in business since 1962 and boasting one of the most comprehensive selections of authentic German food and beverages.

Wilhelm Wenzel originally founded the store in Washington, D.C. before moving it to Arlington, Virginia, and then to Falls Church. In 1978, Wenzel retired, and a Swiss native by the name of Raimund Pagani bought the store. Pagani expanded the store's wares not only with some products from Switzerland but also with more giftable items from Germany and a deli counter, too.

In 1997, the store changed hands one more time to brothers Michael and Clifford Haene, who themselves continued expanding German Gourmet with beer, wine, cheese, and more — plus an even greater selection of different regional German sausage varieties. They opened a second location in a part of Falls Church called Bailey's Crossroads, and in 2007, the original Falls Church store closed. Thanks to the Bailey's Crossroads location, the surrounding community never had to miss a beat shopping for the tasty German delights they'd become accustomed to.