The German Gourmet Shop In Falls Church That's Been A DMV Area Staple Since 1962
You may love your grocery store, and it may be central to your weekly routine, but there's just something so special about, well, a specialty food shop. There are all kinds of amazing markets across the United States, each offering something unique in the way of fridge and pantry treasures. If you're a fan of German fare, in particular, there's one store you have to know: German Gourmet in Falls Church, Virginia. It's a local legend, having been in business since 1962 and boasting one of the most comprehensive selections of authentic German food and beverages.
Wilhelm Wenzel originally founded the store in Washington, D.C. before moving it to Arlington, Virginia, and then to Falls Church. In 1978, Wenzel retired, and a Swiss native by the name of Raimund Pagani bought the store. Pagani expanded the store's wares not only with some products from Switzerland but also with more giftable items from Germany and a deli counter, too.
In 1997, the store changed hands one more time to brothers Michael and Clifford Haene, who themselves continued expanding German Gourmet with beer, wine, cheese, and more — plus an even greater selection of different regional German sausage varieties. They opened a second location in a part of Falls Church called Bailey's Crossroads, and in 2007, the original Falls Church store closed. Thanks to the Bailey's Crossroads location, the surrounding community never had to miss a beat shopping for the tasty German delights they'd become accustomed to.
What you'll find at German Gourmet
If you're looking to try some of the most classic German dishes, this Deutsche shop is an essential destination. German Gourmet sells its own housemade bratwursts and other sausages like weisswursts and Thüeringers, plus spaetzle, mixes for soups and sides, and a host of German condiments and sauces. Feeling snacky? The store's extensive range of candy, desserts, savory bites, cheeses, and pickles is like getting to tour Germany without getting on a plane. And yes, German Gourmet does stock all the imported Haribo you could dream of. There's also beer and wine to complete your meal, and even a variety of items from Scandinavian countries that will make you feel really well-traveled — culinarily, at least.
This store even has prepared foods — go ahead and add it to your list of America's best German eateries. The breakfast sandwich menu includes authentic delicacies like one with leberkäse, a meatloaf-like blend of pork and beef. Lunch sandwiches feature traditional German cold cuts, schnitzel, pork loin, and more. There are also traditional sides like potato pancakes, red cabbage, sauerkraut, and cucumber salad.
"I'm so happy I stumbled upon this gem," says Yelp! reviewer Crystal B. "It's such a neat market." Seconds Lissa B., "Definitely recommended if you are looking for some German items and/or missing travel to Germany!" Indeed, if you can't get to Germany but can get to Falls Church, Virginia, make your way to German Gourmet — alles schmeckt dort lecker.